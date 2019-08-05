– On Sunday, Americans woke up to news of a sickening shooting rampage that killed nine people in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. Hours earlier, a 21-year-old with a rifle entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and killed 20 people.

In a country that has become nearly numb to men with guns opening fire in schools, at concerts and in churches, the back-to-back bursts of gun violence in less than 24 hours were enough to leave the public stunned and shaken. The shootings ground the 2020 presidential campaign to a halt, reignited a debate on gun control and called into question the increasingly angry words directed at immigrants on the southern border in recent weeks by right-wing pundits and President Donald Trump.

"It's outrageous," said Terrion­ Foster, who works in accounting and lives in Kansas City, Mo., where he was out shopping at a farmers market near downtown on Sunday afternoon. "It's really sad because I feel like you can't go anywhere and be safe. I'm 50 years old and I didn't think I'd be alive to see some of the things that are going on today."

The shootings prompted Republicans, including Trump, to condemn the gunmen's actions and offer support to the people of Dayton and El Paso. Democrats urged Congress to take action and pass stricter gun laws. "We have a responsibility to the people we serve to act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Residents of El Paso were on edge, grimly aware of a manifesto posted online that the authorities said was written by the suspect, Patrick Crusius, 21, who was in police custody. The manifesto spoke of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas," described an imminent attack by the writer and railed against immigrants.

Federal investigators in El Paso said they were treating the massacre at the Walmart that also wounded more than two dozen people Saturday morning as an act of domestic terrorism, and prosecutors said they were considering federal hate crime charges. They were also considering federal gun charges that would carry the death penalty.

"We are going to conduct a methodical and careful investigation with a view toward those charges," said John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, who said he had consulted with U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

In Bellbrook, a quiet suburb of Dayton that residents described as a "utopia," the typical Sunday morning peace was disrupted by police and news media who swarmed the cul-de-sacs and sidewalks of the neighborhood where Connor Betts, the 24-year-old suspect, is believed to have lived.

Brad Howard, 25, who had known Betts since before kindergarten and rode the bus with him to school for years, opened his phone and saw the news of his classmate Sunday morning. "It was just another one of those things," he said. "Just a kick in the teeth."

Across the country, Americans tried to process the weekend of violence while going about their usual routines. On Sunday morning at the National Cathedral in Washington, the Rev. Dr. Leonard Hamlin Sr. spoke to Americans struggling to grasp the violence and loss of life, on top of what can feel like a long list of national and personal struggles.

"Our real challenge is to look within," he said. "If you are honest this morning, all of us need to be transformed a little bit more."