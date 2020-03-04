– After all the debates and forums, after the candidate surges, withdrawals and endorsements, voters in large numbers across the country finally had to land on a choice Tuesday.

But for Democrats who had long hoped for the field to narrow and the options to sharpen, there was still mass uncertainty as people in 14 states went to the polls.

Voters picked among five candidates, and many made last-minute decisions — some on the way to the polls — and expressed doubts and anxieties about whether their choice was the right one.

The hesitations reflected the weaknesses of the candidates, who were exposed by 10 debates and four sometimes-indecisive state caucuses and primaries, not to mention the prospect that the eventual winner will face the break-all-the-rules style of President Donald Trump, who on Monday night in Charlotte mercilessly taunted former Vice President Joe Biden for his age and verbal misfires.

“I’m worried about our country, I don’t think we have a perfect candidate this time — we don’t have a Barack Obama,” said Justin Faircloth, a real estate investor and musician in suburban Charlotte. He made up his mind Tuesday morning to vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Doubts lingered. “I’m concerned with Biden, Warren or Sanders, whether they can really make it happen,” he said.

In Massachusetts, less than a mile from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s home, Sibylle Kim said she deeply admired her senator but doubted Warren’s electability, so she voted for Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York.

Voters cast their ballots at the Peace United Church of Christ in Duluth. Minnesota was one of the states holding primaries Tuesday, even as many voters remained undecided until the last minute.

But even as Kim entered her polling place in Cambridge, she acknowledged that she was not sure that Bloomberg was the right choice, either. “I’ve never felt this unconvinced,” she said.

Biden’s commanding victory in South Carolina on Saturday and his endorsement by three former presidential candidates Monday — an effort to bring moderates together and halt Sanders — swayed some voters.

“I think that changed the trajectory of the race: Biden went from somebody I was skeptical about, you know, his chances, to somebody who I could see winning,” said Matthew Pershe, a graduate student who voted in Virginia.

Pershe called himself “kind of a Never-Trump Republican” who was looking for a moderate Democrat he could support. He was initially interested in Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, but when both dropped out in recent days and endorsed Biden, that settled it. “I knew Biden was the one we should probably rally around instead of Bloomberg,” he said.

In Colorado, where Sanders won by 20 percentage points in the 2016 primary elections, Democrats dropping off their ballots at a motor vehicles office in the north Denver suburbs overwhelmingly said they were supporting Sanders.

Melanie Labonte, 44, a Canadian immigrant who works at an affordable-housing nonprofit, said she was voting in her first primary and supported Sanders because she agreed with his condemnations of corporate greed and supported his Medicare for All plan. Her husband has multiple sclerosis, and Labonte said they had run out of his medication some months and had to scramble at the start of each year to arrange his prescriptions.

“This system is very frustrating,” she said.

Some progressives were upset by the groundswell of late-breaking establishment support for Biden, saying it was a sign that party elites were again trying to deny Sanders the nomination, after his defeat in 2016 by Hillary Clinton.

“It’s probably going to backfire, just like it did with Hillary,” said Robin Killingsworth, a retired computer-support worker from Adams County, north of Denver, who was voting in his first primary Tuesday.

Sanders’ strength with Latinos was expected to be a major factor in the Super Tuesday states of California, Texas and Colorado. At another voting site in Adams County, which is about 40% Hispanic, José and Mayela Garcia Alba planned to vote for Sanders. The couple run a small housecleaning business and obtain their health coverage through Medicaid, and said they did not know when — or if — they would be able to afford to retire. They liked Sanders’ proposals to expand public health care and cut high prescription costs.

“The conditions now are primed for a person like Bernie,” said Jose Garcia Alba, 62.

Texas has the second-largest number of delegates to award Tuesday, after California, and Biden was hoping to keep it close there.

In Kashmere Gardens, a historic but struggling black neighborhood in Houston, Victor Denson, 55, voted for Biden.

“I remember how he did with Obama,” Denson, an Army veteran who is a student at the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University, said of the former vice president. “I voted for Obama, and I think he would lead us the same way, and take us away from what Trump is doing.”