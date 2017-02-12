A repeat felon under court-ordered supervision for his latest crime led authorities in western Minnesota on a chase that topped 110 miles per hour as he drove at times in the opposite lanes before being caught with illicit drugs in his vehicle, authorities said.

Aaron R. Dombovy, 24, of Moorhead, remains jailed Sunday on suspicion of first-degree drug possession, fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving and other offenses.

At time of the pursuit Friday morning, Dombovy was under supervised release in connection with a weapons conviction two years ago in Todd County.

According to authorities:

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the right lane of Interstate 94 near Alexandria. A sheriff’s deputy awakened Dombovy, who agreed to move his vehicle to the shoulder of the highway.

As the two were walking back toward the patrol vehicle, Dombovy ran to his car and fled west on the interstate.

The deputy pursued Dombovy through a rest area and back onto I-94.

Moments later, the State Patrol took control of the pursuit, which continued west. Dombovy exited and headed south on Hwy. 29. He struck the curb at a roundabout, damaged his left front tire and kept going.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office responded and used spike strips on Dombovy’s car, deflating two more tires.

Dombovy stopped his car just south of County Road 28 and attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle that had pulled onto the shoulder. However, Dombovy was apprehended before he could pull off the heist.

At times over the pursuit, Dombovy reached 113 miles per hour and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Law enforcement’s search of the car turned up 2¾ ounces of methamphetamine.

Along with the weapons offense, Dombovy’s criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions in the past six years for theft, drug possession and driving under the influence of drugs,