The water is flowing again in Oakdale and traffic on I-694, which has been closed since a water main broke on Sunday, should be doing the same by early this weekend, officials said.

“We are speculating that by early this weekend everything should be done and [traffic] will be ready to roll,” said Shawn Nelson, Oakdale Utility Superintendent. “I can’t wait to stand on the 15th Street overpass and wave traffic through.”

Neither can the more than 87,000 motorists who have been on detour since the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 36 after ground under the roadway became unstable.

Service to the last of 10 customers who have been without water since the 12-inch pipe sprung a leak was restored Wednesday afternoon and crews continued to fill in the void after 1.5 million to 2.5 million gallons of water the escaped and washed out ground underneath I-694 near the 15th Street overpass, prompting the freeway’s closure.

Flooding created a washout under the southbound lanes of I-694. The driving surface remained intact but it wasn’t safe for vehicles because of the erosion below it, said MnDOT spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

Crews have worked nearly round the clock “on minimal sleep” to make repairs, which included removing the old 53-year-old pipe, installing and connecting the new one and putting slurry under the freeway, Nelson said. “It’s been a top priority to get the work done as quick as possible.,” he added.

City workers suspect that an environmental factor such as heaving or shifting caused the water main break, Oakdale police spokeswoman Michelle Stark said earlier this week. An investigation is continuing into the cause, she said.

A resident who saw water accumulating about 9 a.m. Sunday called police. Equipment sensors at the Oakdale Public Works department also flagged the problem.

With water service restored and work nearly wrapped up on the water main, crews on Friday will focus on completing road work and anticipate to finish that job by early in the weekend. But Nelson gave no specific time for the freeway’s opening as things will depend “on how the last chips fall.”