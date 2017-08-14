The first signs of congestion associated with the closure of the ramp from eastbound I-394 to eastbound I-94 are popping up.

At 7:45 a.m., traffic was bunching up on southbound Hwy. 100 down to Excelsior Boulevard. A ramp jam has also formed on the ramp from Hennepin Avenue to eastbound I-94, likely due to motorists skirting around the I-394 ramp closure and using city streets to bypass the official detour.

The official detour takes drivers south on Hwy. 100, then east on the Crosstown and north on I-35W.

Downtown streets also are seeing some extra traffic as drivers using the MnPASS lanes are heading to exits off I-394.

MnDOT shut down the ramp in downtown Minneapolis from eastbound Interstate 394 to eastbound Interstate 94 that deposits traffic into the Lowry Hill Tunnel Sunday night. The ramp used by as many as 23,000 drivers a day will remain closed until Aug. 28.

The I-394 ramp shutdown is part of a summerlong project along I-94 that spans 9 miles between Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and the Hwy. 252 interchange in Brooklyn Center. MnDOT is repairing more than 50 bridges and repaving and rehabilitating the freeway that was originally constructed in the 1980s. That project will run through October, but work in the Lowry Hill Tunnel will wrap up by mid-September.