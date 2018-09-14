The Minnesota Department of Transportation has called off this weekend’s full closure of I-35W, but a Friday night closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway between the Crosstown and downtown Minneapolis will linger into Saturday morning.

Orange cones and “Road Closed” signs will up all weekend on the westbound Crosstown from Hwy. 100 in Edina to Interstate 494 in Minnetonka.

Blue Line riders will face disruptions between Mall of America and Fort Snelling on from 8:45 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Starting at 5 a.m. Saturday until 3:30 a.m. Monday, trains won't run from Mall of America to Terminal 2 at at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Passengers will be bused between stations while crews do repair work in the airport tunnel, install fire detection equipment and fix the curved section of track near 28th Street.

Traffic generating events include the Minnesota Wild’s open practice Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center and the University of Minnesota Gopher football game at TCF Bank Stadium Saturday. West Broadway between Penn and Lyndale avenues will be closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for another edition of Open Streets Minneapolis. Several Minneapolis parkways will be closed to traffic for the annual Minneapolis Bike Tour on Sunday.

Here is a round up of major road closings:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Northbound lanes closed 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday from Crosstown Hwy. 62 to I-94. Southbound reduced by two lanes from 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday from County Road C to 4th Street. Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane opens to 3rd Street. MnPass northbound open to 31st Street. This setup will be in place until late 2019.

2. I-94: Reduced to two lanes between Chicago and Portland avenues.

3. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from Lake to 36th streets.

4. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until fall.

5. University and Central avenues: Watch for four-way stops and limited access to side streets at Broadway Street and University Avenue, and on Central Avenue at University Avenue, SE. 2nd Street, Spring Street and St. Anthony Boulevard.

St. Paul

6. Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard: Closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street. Westbound Kellogg Boulevard closed 7th Street to Washington Street.

7. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December. Periodic lane closures from the High Bridge to Hwy. 149 in Mendota Heights.

East metro

8. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Closed both directions between Bailey Road and 70th Street until Sept.22.

North metro

9. I-35 in Forest Lake: Southbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 97. Northbound lanes have reopened.

10. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one lane in both directions between Waco Street and Upland Avenue.

11. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Northbound Hwy. 169 will be two lanes from Hwy. 610 to Hayden Lake Road while southbound will remain a single lane from Hayden Lake Road to Hwy. 610.

12. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Lane restrictions between 49th Avenue N. and Hwy. 100.

South metro

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions from County Road 26 to 60th Street and Hwy. 149 and 55. The intersection of Hwy. 3 and Rich Valley Road/County Road 71 is closed.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S.

15. I-35W in Bloomington: Alternating lane closures in both directions between Cliff Road and 106th Street daily. After 10 p.m. the freeway may be reduced to a single lane through 6 a.m. the following day.

West metro

16. Hwy. 55 in Golden Valley: Single lane in both directions from Hwy. 100 to Theodore Wirth Parkway.

17. Hwy. 7 in Hopkins and St. Louis Park: Lane closures between Oak Ridge Road and Louisiana Avenue.

18. Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Minnetonka: Westbound lanes closed until 5 a.m. Monday between I-494 to Hwy. 100. Ramp from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound Hwy. 62 closed.

19. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Hwy. 101 to Spring Road.