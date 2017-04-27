Traffic is flowing again on northbound I-35W in Burnsville after the freeway was shut down for nearly three hours following a fatal crash early Thursday.

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but the patrol said it occurred at 2:44 a.m.

The closure led to major backups during the early part of the morning commute as all northbound traffic was diverted onto Hwy. 13, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Ramps leading from Hwy. 13 to northbound I-35W also were closed.

At 5:30 a.m., traffic was backed up from Hwy. 13 back to Burnsville Parkway, but the freeway reopened at 5:40 a.m. and traffic was getting back up to speed.