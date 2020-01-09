ISLE, Minn. — A couple found dead in their partially submerged vehicle in Aitkin County may have died of hypothermia, according to authorities.
The sheriff's office received a call Tuesday about a vehicle that was upside down in water in a ditch north of Isle.
First responders found the couple in the vehicle had died. They are identified as 64-year-old Paul Debreto and his 60-year-old wife, Teresa Debreto.
The victims' bodies were taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office which says preliminary indications are the couple died of hypothermia.
