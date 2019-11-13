CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corp. is the latest hotel company to say it's removing small bottles from its bathrooms in an effort to reduce waste.
Hyatt says it is shifting to large, multi-use bottles for shampoo, conditioner, bath gel and lotion at its 875 hotels worldwide. The Chicago-based company says the transition will be complete by June 2021.
Hyatt is also cutting down on the use of plastic water bottles at meetings and events and increasing the number of water stations in its hotels so guests can refill their own bottles.
Marriott International and Holiday Inn owner IHG announced similar moves in August.
