Hy-Vee is recalling its store-branded spring pasta salad possibly contaminated with Salmonella that may have sickened 21 people in five states, including Minnesota.

The Des Moines-based grocer pulled the product from its deli aisle at all 244 stores Monday night. The company is voluntarily recalling both its 1 pound and 3 pound containers produced between June 1 and July 13, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced late Wednesday morning it has opened an investigation into the outbreak, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local agencies.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems, the CDC said. Healthy people infected with the bacteria often develop a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

The pasta salad was sold across Hy-Vee's eight-state region of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. So far, five people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported. Illness linked to the pasta salad have been reported in Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Customers who bought the product are encouraged to discard or return the items to their local Hy-Vee store for a refund. The item comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. Those containers within the recalled batch have an expiration date range of June 22 to August 3, which is listed on the side of the container.

Shoppers can contact Hy-Vee's customer service with any questions at 1-800-772-4098.