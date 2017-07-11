The work started Monday and motorists on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville and Savage will feel the effects until mid-September.

Drivers will find the highway reduced to a single lane between Hwy. 169 and Washburn Avenue during off-peak hours, meaning 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights. In addition, MnDOT says there will be alternating lane closures on four weekends, with the first July 14 to 17.

Over the next eight weeks, MnDOT will resurface the road, put in new traffic signals at Washburn Avenue, lengthen the left turn lane at Dakota Avenue and build an acceleration lane on the westbound side of Hwy. 169 at Dakota Avenue. The $5.5 million project also includes repairing and upgrading guardrails and updating pedestrian crossings to match current standards as outlined by the Americans With Disabilities Act.