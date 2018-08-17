Early one morning at a new Huttopia “glamping” property in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, I jumped up from my cushy mattress and could barely wait to step outside. There’s nothing quite like the sun’s insistent pink glow through the walls of a tent to nudge you out of bed at sunrise. Unless you’re my teenage nephews, in which case there’s nothing quite like sleeping until the sun’s high in the sky.

Huttopia is a French company that builds and manages resort-campground hybrids. I knew about its dozens of locations in France, but I wasn’t heading to Europe anytime soon. So when I learned that its first U.S. camp was opening in Albany, N.H., last June, I booked a New England getaway.

As glamping — glamorous camping — has gained in popularity, we’re seeing more affordable options. No longer do you need to drop $800 a night for Italian linens under an artfully draped mosquito net. Huttopia’s concept — which features well-designed, Ikea-like tent kits imported from France — is more of an elegant KOA than a rustic Ritz-Carlton.

In fact, these accommodations may be the answer for those who like the idea of camping but don’t actually like camping. Poof! No more kneeling in the dirt fiddling with tent posts, searching for that flashlight or struggling to boil water.

“We provide a getaway in the heart of nature without the inconvenience of traditional camping,” said Nash Abdrabo, Huttopia’s new CEO for North America. He told me that the company will open camps in California and Maine in 2019 and that it plans further expansion across the United States.

When my nephews Zach and Griffin, my beagle Hammy and I visited the White Mountains last August, we arrived to a quiet glampground with a heated swimming pool and a shiny Airstream trailer where you could buy homemade pizza. The boys grabbed a basketball while Hammy and I stepped into a large tent that serves as the site’s lodge. French music played, and a pantry was stocked with wine, snacks and camping gear. After I checked in, we pulled wagons — overflowing with our backpacks, food and gear — down a path to our home for the night, a canvas tent with wooden posts, just a few steps from Iona Lake.

An Airstream trailer next to the Huttopia lodge serves as a snack bar, dishing out homemade pizzas at night and pastries in the morning.

The Trappeur tent, one of Huttopia’s four styles of glamp-commodations, sat on a wood platform that created a large deck and a comfortable indoor living area. The glampy parts: a timed heater on the ceiling and a kitchen with refrigerator, sink, Ikea glasses and plates, pots and pans, and extravagances like a salad spinner and a Bodum French press. A narrow bathroom separated two rooms, a queen bed in one and bunks in the other. We scanned the interior, flipping switches, testing Velcro window coverings and exclaiming over frills, and then we slipped into swimsuits.

I paddled my stand-up paddleboard around the perimeter of the lake, dodging lily pads and white floating flowers that looked like teacups. A handful of private homes bordered the far side. One resident, who kayaked alongside me for a few minutes, said the locals were glad to have Huttopia as a new neighbor. “It was a campground before,” he said, “but it’s much more about family now.”

To be sure, Huttopia felt wholesome. Guests can rent canoes and paddleboards, take nature hikes, play beach volleyball, watch outdoor movies and use a communal grill. For parents: beer and wine at the Airstream; for kids: scheduled activities like painting and ping-pong tournaments.

After we spread our wet clothes on a drying rack (how civilized!), my nephews went to the lodge to buy firewood and cheddar cheese Pringles. They gathered pine cones and twigs for kindling and — after assistance from the friendly Maine family next door — started a fire. After veggie burgers and grilled zucchini, we unpacked s’mores ingredients, found sticks and skewered our marshmallows. In minutes, our fingers were sticky and chocolately, our stomachs full. “That was a lot of work for a little s’more,” Griffin said.

Inside, we washed dishes. I cleared up some confusion around our linens by explaining to the boys that what they thought were “thick sheets” were actually crisp duvet covers. Pockets lined the canvas walls in lieu of nightstands — handy spots for a paperback or water bottle. We took turns in the tiny bathroom. The sink was the size of a toaster oven, and I bumped my elbows and knees while using the shower and toilet. Nonetheless, we all felt a little spoiled that we could wash up without a headlamp and a walk in the woods. We closed our privacy curtains and turned off the lights. Through the canvas walls, we heard pleasant campy sounds: our neighbors’ fire cracking and popping and crickets chirping.

Early the next morning, I scrambled out to see steam rising from the lake and a fiery blaze on the horizon. I dropped my paddleboard into the still water and glided past tents of sleeping glampers.

The boys slept several more hours, and awoke ravenous. We ordered sweet and savory crêpes from the Airstream, and water came to us in a tall, attractive glass bottle.

The morning stretched on, and we packed in fun: splashing in the pool, walking the beagle and shooting hoops. When it was time to leave, we swept the tent, filled the wagons and rolled them back to the car, entirely too clean and rested to say we’d been camping.