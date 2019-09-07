Hutchinson quarterback Russell Corrigan rushed for two touchdowns and completed a two-point conversion pass to spark the Tigers' 16-13 road victory over Becker.

The Tigers (2-0), who went unbeaten in the regular season last year, rushed for 183 yards, led by Tyler Schiller with 79. Their defense forced a turnover on downs inside its own 10-yard line on Becker's first drive and held off a final Bulldog drive late in the game.

"Our defense came up big," Hutchinson coach Andy Rostberg said. "They just kept coming. They just kept playing hard, trying not to give an inch."

Hutchinson's first touchdown came early in the second quarter, when Corrigan, a senior who played tight end last year, scored from 2 yards out. The Tigers took a 16-6 lead on Corrigan's second touchdown, which came early in the fourth quarter on a three-play, 28-yard drive.

Becker (1-1) scored on the next possession to make it 16-13 and took over on offense on its own 4-yard line with 2:41 left in the game. It advanced the ball 42 yards before four incompletions sealed Hutchinson's victory.

Corrigan rushed for 54 yards, passed for 95 and praised his defense.

"They all just fly to the ball," Corrigan said.

Josh Fobbe rushed for a touchdown and threw a scoring pass to Cade Callahan for the Bulldogs (1-1). Fobbe was 21-for-45 for 240 yards.

Nate Gottlieb