MINNEAPOLIS — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez has been sidelined for the game at Minnesota because of a left knee injury that forced him out of the previous game.
Noah Vedral took his first career start on Saturday night against the Gophers in place of Martinez, the sophomore who has seven touchdown passes, three rushing scores, five interceptions and four lost fumbles in six games this season. Martinez was hurt in the third quarter of Nebraska's 13-10 win over Northwestern.
Vedral, a sophomore and native of Nebraska who transferred from Central Florida to follow Huskers coach Scott Frost, directed a six-play, 42-yard drive to set Nebraska up for the game-winning field goal last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Envoy to tell Congress that text denying any quid pro quo with Ukraine came directly from Trump
More from Star Tribune
Politics Envoy to tell Congress that text denying any quid pro quo with Ukraine came directly from Trump
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Mark Craig's NFL Week 6 story lines
The Packers are 25-3 against the Lions in Wisconsin since 1992. But Lions coach Matt Patricia is 2-0 against them and won 31-0 at Lambeau in last year's season finale.
Vikings
Beyond NFL Week 6 with Mark Craig
The Eagles are on the road for three consecutive weeks, starting Sunday in Minneapolis, then on to Dallas and Buffalo.
Gophers
Gophers march to 34-7 lead over Nebraska in fourth quarter
Mohamed Ibrahim has rushed for three touchdowns in a thorough dismantling of the Cornhuskers.
Gophers
No. 22 Baylor needs 2 OTs to beat Texas Tech 33-30
Backed up to his 1 after a sack and needing a field goal in the final two minutes to keep the Big 12's longest current winning streak alive, Charlie Brewer found a way to get Baylor another victory in its first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.
Wild
Gallagher leads Canadiens past Blues 6-3
Brendan Gallagher had a goal and two assists and the Montreal Canadiens beat the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Saturday night.