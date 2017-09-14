He flirted with rock stardom as the co-leader of the ‘80s punk band Hüsker Dü, became friends with deep thinkers like William S. Burroughs and Patti Smith and continued traveling the world to perform. But Grant Hart never left the Twin Cities, and remained a figurehead and fixture in his hometown music scene for nearly four decades.

Hart, 56, died late Wednesday or early Thursday. He had been diagnosed with terminal kidney cancer in recent months.

As the drummer and one of two main singers and songwriters in Hüsker Dü, Hart influenced a generation of loud and noisy but melodic and lyrical rock bands that exploded into the mainstream after the Minneapolis trio acrimoniously broke up in 1988, including Nirvana, Green Day, the Pixies and Foo Fighters.

“What Nirvana did was nothing new; Hüsker Dü did it before us,” Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic once said in an interview.

Raised in South St. Paul, where he lived until a fire ravaged his parents’ house in 2011, Hart was a record-store clerk at Northern Lights in St. Paul, where he met guitarist Bob Mould and bassist Greg Norton to form Hüsker Dü in 1978. The trio started out playing fast and furious hard-core punk but evolved into a more complex, song-driven sound when it signed on to Black Flag guitarist Greg Ginn’s legendary SST label in 1982. SST would put out the group’s seminal double-album “Zen Arcade” a year later

