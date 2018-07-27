The Traveler: Mark Hemstreet of St. Paul.

The scene: Soft morning light outlines anglers at Governor’s Point, a picturesque spot on Woman Lake, near Longville, Minn. The lake is part of a four-lake chain that includes Child, Girl and Little Woman lakes. This photo was taken on May 12, during this year’s fishing opener weekend. “Just a beautiful sunrise on a beautiful morning to be out on the water after a long winter,” Hemstreet wrote in an e-mail.

The trip: “Myself and a few friends have been going up to Woman Lake on or around the fishing opener for years, and most years it seems we are battling elements of one kind or another including cold and wind,” Hemstreet wrote. This year, the group encountered chilly temperatures but still water. “We didn’t catch any walleye that morning, but the sunrise was worth it.”

Photo details: Hemstreet snapped this photo using his iPhone 8. “It was the sunrise over the point combined with the reflection of the cloud formation on the calm water, and the silhouettes of the other boats” that caught his eye.

More Viewfinders: See more reader travel photos at startribune.com/viewfinders.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.