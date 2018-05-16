LENA, Wis. — Authorities say a husband and wife were the two people found dead after a suspicious fire in northeastern Wisconsin.

Oconto County sheriff's officials identify the victims as 47-year-old Dennis Fry and his 48-year-old wife, Karen.

Their bodies were found after a fire at a manufactured home west of Lena early Tuesday.

Officials have ruled the fire suspicious. WLUK-TV reports the state fire marshal's office has been called in to help investigate.