LENA, Wis. — Authorities say a husband and wife were the two people found dead after a suspicious fire in northeastern Wisconsin.
Oconto County sheriff's officials identify the victims as 47-year-old Dennis Fry and his 48-year-old wife, Karen.
Their bodies were found after a fire at a manufactured home west of Lena early Tuesday.
Officials have ruled the fire suspicious. WLUK-TV reports the state fire marshal's office has been called in to help investigate.
