CHARLOTTE - The Timberwolves’ struggles continue.

The Wolves (32-40) dropped their fifth consecutive game and ninth in a row away from Target Center on Thursday night with a 113-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets (32-39) in the Spectrum Center, despite being in it for three quarters against a similarly trending Hornets team that had lost four of its previous five.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 16 boards to lead Minnesota, while Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Dario Saric and Gorgui Dieng also scored in double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

But the Hornets’ depth paid off hours after the Wolves announced that three players — guards Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague, along with forward Robert Covington — would likely miss the rest of the season with nagging injuries. And Taj Gibson also missed Thursday with a left calf strain he suffered in the Wolves’ 117-107 home loss to Golden State Tuesday.

The teams played to an even 25-25 score after 12 minutes, and Hornets led by three after the second and third quarters before opening the fourth on an 11-3 run to gain control. Neither team led by double figures until Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, who scored a game-high 31, drove for a layup to make it 96-86 with 7:02 to play.

Towns’ double-double is his sixth straight and 48th of the season. In the third quarter, he passed Kevin Love to take over fourth place on the Wolves’ all-time scoring list.

The Wolves led by as many as eight in the first quarter, but left points at the foul line all night. They finished 18-of-29 for 62 percent.

Minnesota plays the second of a two-game road swing Saturday night at Memphis and will be seeking its first win since beating New York 103-92 at home March 10.