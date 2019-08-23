KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Erik Hurtado scored his second goal of the season in the 88th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 Thursday night.

Hurtado ran past his defender to get to Johnny Russell's through ball, took one touch to elude keeper Vito Mannone and tapped it into the empty net.

Kansas City (9-11-7) won its fourth straight home game in the series to keep its playoff hopes alive. Sporting KC is three points back of Portland and Dallas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota (12-9-6) sits alone in second, 19 points behind Supporters' Shield leader Los Angeles FC.

Tim Melia made five saves, including two in the 32nd minute, to get his fifth clean sheet of the season.