Hurricanes May Need a Better Rating Scale

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Winds: N 8-13. High: 76.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: Calm. Low: 58.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, PM showers. Winds: NE 3-8. High: 69.

SUNDAY: Showers slowly taper, drying out late. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 54. High: 66.

MONDAY: Heavier showers and t-storms. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Early puddles, then warm sunshine. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 59. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Elevated risk of showers and t-storms. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 79.

THURSDAY: More t-storms in the area. Some heavy. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 61 High: 75.

This Day in Weather History

September 6th

1977: An early morning thunderstorm drops 2 inch hail in McLeod County.

1922: A heat wave over Minnesota brings highs over 100 to southwest Minnesota. One of the hot spots is New Ulm with 105.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 6th

Average High: 76F (Record: 98F set in 1922)

Average Low: 57F (Record: 35F set in 1985)

Record Rainfall: 1.61" set in 1881

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 6th

Sunrise: 6:41am

Sunset: 7:41pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 02 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 2 hour & 37 minutes

Moon Phase for September 6th at Midnight

1.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"These next several evenings – September 5, 6 and 7, 2019 – feature the moon and the solar system’s two largest gas giantplanets, Jupiter and Saturn. Given clear skies, you can’t miss the moon and Jupiter. The moon is the second-brightest celestial object, after the sun; Jupiter ranks as the fourth-brightest, after the planet Venus, which is in the sun’s glare this month. With Venus gone from our sky, there’s no way to mistake Venus for Jupiter in September 2019. Jupiter is simply the brightest starlike object visible. You’ll also find a reddish star shining close to Jupiter on the sky’s dome. It’s Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. Although Antares provides a prime example of a 1st-magnitude star, it nonetheless pales next to Jupiter. Jupiter, which is brighter than any star, is nearly 20 times brighter than Antares."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in September

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15).

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,440 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 4th suggests that there have been a total of 1,440 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1195. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,760 tornadoes were reported.

Friday Weather Outlook

High Temps on Friday will be quite warm across much of the southern and western US with temps running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Note that temps in the Southern Plains and the Dessert Southwest will likely warm into the 100s once again, which could be near record highs once again! Meanwhile, folks in the Northeast will be dealing with Dorian, which will help to keep clouds and areas of precipiation in place. This willl ultimately keep temps to below average readings for early September.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week, which shows Hurricane Dorian lifting north along the East Coast with areas of heavy, flooding rains and storm surge that could cause inland flooding. This is still a potentially life-threatening storm that will bring hurricane force wind gusts to places along the East Coast through Friday. Meanwhile, another areas of heavier rain looks to develop in the Western US and could bring areas of heavier rain to the Upper Midwest by the weekend.



Heavy Ranifall Potential

Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests heavy rain along the East Coast as Hurricane Dorian lifts north through the end of the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand will push across northern Mexico with areas of heavy rain. Some of this moisture will make it into the Four Corners Region and perhaps even into the Central Rockies. There will also be another area of heavy rain across the Northern Rockies and High Plains with the potential of several inches of rain. The only spot that looks to stay mainly dry over the next 5 to 7 days will be the Southern Plains and the Lower Mississippi Valley.



"NASA astronaut snaps eerie Hurricane Dorian eye close-up"

"The International Space Station is tracking the fierce storm from orbit. Hurricane Dorian has devastated parts of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, astronauts on the International Space Station have been tracking the beast from orbit. One of the latest views is a sobering look straight into Dorian's eye. The hurricane arrived on the islands as a Category 5 monster over the weekend and stalled in place, battering the Bahamas with high winds, rain and catastrophic storm surges. It has now weakened into a Category 2 hurricane but is still wreaking havoc. NASA astronaut Nick Hague shared a close-up of Dorian's deep eye on Monday. "You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone!" he tweeted."



"Here’s What It’s Like to Fly Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian"

"As Hurricane Dorian pounded the northwest Bahamas as a Category 5 over the weekend causing devastation across parts of the islands, NOAA and the US Air Force captured footage from inside the eye of the monster storm. Air Force Capt. Garrett Black, a meteorologist and hurricane hunter, shared imagery and footage captured while flying through Hurricane Dorian Sunday. In incredible photos and videos, the eye wall of Dorian is visible, with the sun shining brightly through a blue sky. “The storm itself, once we get into the eye, was incredible. It’s one really that I’ve never seen quite to that extent,” Black told CNN. “We had the giant cumulus towers surrounding us that gave us the same effect it felt like we were sitting in the center of a football stadium. Then we could also see the water at the surface and see how calm it was directly below us but could see off in the distance how large the waves were.”



"Here Are Five Ways You Can Help People Impacted By Devastating Hurricanes"

"Hurricane Dorian, which has already killed five people and picked apart 13,000 homes in The Bahamas, is nothing short of a monstrosity. For some time, it was the strongest storm on the planet; it has weakened since then, but – as of Friday afternoon, ET – it is slowly creeping toward and along Florida’s eastern seaboard while expanding in size. Whether it is Dorian or another raging tropical cyclone, past or present, in the Pacific or the Atlantic, it is easy to feel helpless watching them barrel toward people barely able to defend themselves. There are, however, a few things you can do to help – some more obvious, some not – whether you live in the affected regions or you are on the other side of the planet. Here are just a handful. Pets are often left behind, or otherwise perish, during disasters. This isn’t simply a case of callous owners abandoning them without care in order to save their own skins – the reality, as I have previously reported, is far more complex than that. Government-level frameworks for pet rescues are far from rigid, sensible or effective. Researchers, digging into the stories of past disasters, are trying to work out the best ways in which to help owners keep their pets alive when disaster strikes, but it will take time before anything is adopted on a wider level and becomes fully functional and successful."



"Images Of Hurricane Dorian's Devastation In The Bahamas Are Stunning"

"Category 5 Hurricane Dorian stalled over Grand Bahama island for the better part of 24 hours this week, churning up storm surge, dumping two-and-a-half feet of rain and wreaking havoc with wind gusts approaching 200 miles per hour. The storm has claimed at least five lives in the Bahamas and done untold billions in damage, including the mangling of an estimated 13,000 homes. As the storm weakens slightly and finally begins to turn northwestand move away from the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis calls the aftermath "unprecedented." Disturbing video from the island shows that the surging Atlantic has completely overtaken a runway and is lapping at buildings at Freeport's Grand Bahama International Airport."



"Alaska’s Sea Ice Completely Melted for First Time in Recorded History"

"The country of Iceland has held a funeral for its first glacier lost to the climate crisis. The once massive Okjökull glacier, now completely gone, has been commemorated with a plaque that reads: “A letter to the future. Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it.” This reality is reverberating across the globe, far beyond Iceland. Even when no literal funeral is being held, we are, in a sense, witnessing an ongoing funeral for the world we once knew. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth since record keeping began in 1880. Nine out of the 10 hottest Julys ever recorded have occurred since 2005, and July was the 43rd consecutive July to register temperatures above the 20th century average."



"'Disturbing': Europe Is Warming Much Faster Than Science Predicted"

"Summers in Europe are much hotter than they used to be and winters aren't nearly as cold as they once were. And, the continent is warming much faster than climate models had once projected. That is the disturbing takeaway from a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. This summer saw two unbearable heat waves blanket Europe. The second set new records for high temperature when the mercury hit 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit in Southern France. As the climate crisis worsens, Europe can expect extreme heat more frequently and with increased intensity, the researchers said in a press release put out by the American Geophysical Union. The European summer and winter are seeing hotter days. Extremely hot days have gotten 4.14 degrees Fahrenheit hotter on average, the study found. In the winter, extremely cold days warmed up by an average of 5.4 degrees F. The research analyzed nearly 70 years of temperatures from weather stations across Europe, dating back to 1950. The researchers found that more than 90 percent of stations showed a trend of global heating, as Environment 360 at Yale reported. When such a large number of weather stations report the same data, it's too high a percentage to be from natural variability."



"Here are the 7 most common mistakes people make during a hurricane"

"Hurricane season is here, and the forecast track shows Dorian, a Category 4 hurricane, making landfall in Florida on Labor Day. Residents are asked to start hurricane preparations, if they haven’t already, and to listen to local media, government and weather offices for updates regarding the storm, supplies and any potential evacuations. But, this is Florida. People don’t always follow directions. So, here are the most common misconceptions people have before, during and after a storm: I NEED TO BUY ALL THE FOOD AND WATER I CAN FIND While it’s always good to have an emergency stash, you don’t need to break the bank. FEMA and other experts suggest having at least a gallon of water per person for three days for drinking and sanitation purposes (you can use water to flush the toilet). You also don’t necessarily need to buy bottled water. Before the storm, use your tap water to fill empty, clean water bottles or other containers you may already have around the house. In terms of food, it’s typically recommended to have at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food."



"Why You Don’t Travel Into a Hurricane Zone"

"It’s that time of year again. There are cones of uncertainty, European models, ever-changing spaghetti-looking projections and very serious storms. We are entering peak hurricane season, and Mother Nature likes to remind us who is really in charge. This time, it’s Hurricane Dorian who has shook up the projections and gone from a tropical storm to a potentially serious hurricane in a short amount of time. I’m going to assume those who live in hurricane zones know what to do to prepare, but if not, NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has a great Hurricane Preparedness page to get you going. However, if you live outside of a typical hurricane zone, it can be very easy to not fully grasp the seriousness or exact timing of these storms. In part, that is because that information can change quickly, but also because hurricanes mean one thing if you have lived through a bad one and another if you haven’t. As someone who has lived through more than one hurricane — you do not want to travel into a storm. That sounds obvious, but otherwise intelligent and experienced travelers do it all the time. Here’s why you shouldn’t even consider it."





"How to Prepare for a Weather Emergency"

"Consumer Reports offers tips on choosing the best generator, protecting your family and pets, and more. With Hurricane Dorian targeting the Atlantic coast, now is a good time for people in the region to make sure they’re prepared for the worst. This storm also serves as a reminder for all of us to check our readiness for a weather emergency. Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm. In the U.S., Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are on alert. Heavy rains, flooding, and hurricanelike conditions are expected in the coming days. What to do? Consumer Reports offers a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for approaching storms. Here’s a rundown of what to do now. How to Prepare: Get your home ready for evacuating. Mandatory evacuations are being weighed in Florida as the storm approaches. Know what to do to your home before you leave? Read more about preparing your home before evacuating ahead of a storm. Have a “go bag” ready. In addition to preparing your home, you should have a bag of essential items to take with you. Wondering what to put in it? Read more about what to include in a go bag."



"Most powerful hurricane in US history was a nameless storm that rocked Florida on Labor Day 1935"

"Folks in 1935, before weather satellites, Doppler radar, the internet and even television, didn't have that option. And on Labor Day that year, which also fell on Sept. 2, some 500 people lost their lives as the most powerful hurricane ever to make landfall in the United States ripped part of the Upper Florida Keys to shreds. That was about half of the population that lived in the area at the time. The storm was so powerful that it knocked a train – sent to evacuate some 400 World War I veterans working in the area – off the tracks. The unnamed storm – hurricanes didn't get names until 1950 – had sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of 200 mph. Nearly every building on Upper Matecumbe Key was destroyed or mostly destroyed. Most of those who died drowned in storm surge estimated at 18-20 feet above sea level. Bodies continued to be discovered weeks after the storm passed. One woman was blown over 40 miles of open water to Cape Sable at the southern tip of the Everglades. When she was discovered, she was still clutching the body of her young son. Perhaps half of those killed were World War I veterans employed be the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, a Depression-era agency designed to provide work for the unemployed. They were in the Keys to help build the Overseas Highway to Key West. They were paid $30 a month, plus room and board."



