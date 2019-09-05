Hurricanes May Need a Better Rating Scale

Weather Outlook Friday
 
Here's a look at the weather for Friday, which shows temps closer to average for early September across much of the region. Readings will range from the 60s in the Arrowhead to the 70s across much of the rest of the state.
 
Friday: Forecast Peak Wind Gusts & Dewpoints

Here's the forecast for peak wind gusts and dewpoints across the region on Friday. Winds could be a little breezy at times, but certainly not as strong as they were on Tuesday, when winds gusted to nearly 40mph across the state. Highest wind gusts may only peak around 15mph to 20mph out of the north-northwest. Dewpoints will also be a little cooler and not quite as sticky as they were on Thursday. 

Weather Outlook Saturday - AM Monday

Weather conditions look a little more unsettled as we head into the weekend and early next week. Areas of light rain will scoot through parts of the Upper Midwest starting Saturday and could linger through Monday. While the rain doesn't appear to be all that heavy, it will still be a nuisance rain that will keep temperatures well below average for early September.
 
Precipitation Potential Through AM Monday

According to NOAA's WPC, more rain will move in to parts of southwestern Minnesota this weekend. It appears that a majority of the rain will fall southwest of the I-94 corridor on Saturday with some 0.25" to 0.75" tallies possible. Lingering light showers will be possible on Sunday, but it doesn't appear to be as soggy as what Saturday will bring. Looking ahead to next week, it could be a more unsettled with 2 separate systems moving through the Upper Midwest. With that said, we may have the potential of more substantial rain totals across the region. Stay tuned!

Can Dogday Cicadas Forecast the First Frosts of Fall? 

I don't know about you, but I've been hearing a lot of buzzing from my backyard trees lately. The loud buzzing is coming from our friendly dog day cicadas, which are pretty common in late July and August. The old adage states that when you hear the first buzz of a dog day cicada, then frost is only 6 weeks away! Here's an excerpt from Yesterday Island regarding nature's thermometer: "Insects are an important part of summer and of our collective impression of the passing seasons. When I reflect upon a quintessential summer, I think of June bugs, grasshoppers, butterflies, perhaps on more cynical days, deer flies, mosquitoes, wasps…back to good days…fireflies, moths, and as the dog days of summer come, the cicada. For the past two to three weeks we have been able to hear the rasping,  buzzing sound of cicadas emanating from trees from downtown to ‘Sconset. Often heard but rarely seen, these harbingers of late summer warm weather days remind us that fall is around the corner. According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."
 
MN DNR Fall Color Update
 
According to the MN DNR fall color map, much of the state is starting to see some type of fall folliage. Sure, it's not much, but changes are happening. Keep in mind that the typical peak in the Twin Cities isn't for another month or so, but folks along the international border could see peak color within the next 2 to 3 weeks.  
 
Average Peak Color in Minnesota
 
According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!
2nd Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport
 
It certainly has been a wet go of things across the Upper Midwest this year. In fact, the Twin Cities has had 31.48" of liquid precipitation this year, which is nearly 9" above average for the year thus far. Interestingly, this is the 2nd wettest start to any year on record (through September 4th). Also note that the average precipitation for the entire year is 30.61", so we've actually surpassed our average yearly precipitation amount at MSP already this year with several months of 2019 yet to go! 
 
Fall Ragweed Allergies

AACHOO!! Fall allergy sufferers are having some issues now that the the fall allergy season is in full swing. Take a look at the forecast through the middle part of next week, which suggests high pollen counts continuing over the next several days. The good news is that there appears to be cooler and somewhat soggy weather moving in across the region this weekend, which may help to keep pollen levels a bit lower.

"What Is a Ragweed Allergy?"

"Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies."

"Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds"

"There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America."

"Phenology: August 21st, 2019"

If you've got a spare moment, have a listen to this wonderful podcast from John Latimer, a resident phenologist in northern Minnesota on KAXE. John is very knowledeable in the outdoor world and how certain events in nature are related to changes in the weather and climate. Here's the latest phenology report from last week: "Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate.  Each week in our Phenology Talkback segment we hear from listeners who have been paying attention to nature. John Latimer takes a close look at the blooms and changes happening while considering how the timing measures up to past years in his Phenology Report. This week in our talkbacks we heard from Al in Hibbing who wondered about a black swallowtail caterpillar he saw this week.  Dave from Remer was concerned about milkweed plants he noticed that had few or no pods on them and a few people saw large flocks of common nighthawks."
 
US Drought Monitor

According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on September 3rd), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. However, in recent weeks, it certianly has been dry in a few locations. Lawns and gardens have been a bit parched as of late, so a little bit of rain on Saturday did help where it fell.

2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...

2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average like Sioux Falls, Huron and Rapid City, SD as well as Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with nearly 39" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 16th wettest year ever in recorded history. The Twin Cities is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +8.87".

Dorian Near The South Carolina Coast This Morning - Could Make Landfall In North Carolina Tonight Or Friday
 
Praedictix Briefing: Thursday morning, September 5th, 2019
  • Dorian re-strengthened overnight into a major Category 3 hurricane. As of the 8 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian had winds of 115 mph. The center of the system was 70 miles south-southeast of Charleston, SC, or 170 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, NC, and moving to the north-northeast at 8 mph.
  • Dorian is bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts to portions of the eastern Carolinas this morning, with wind gusts approaching 70 mph across portions of coastal South Carolina.
  • This system will move in a north-northeasterly direction today, turning more to the northeast by tonight. This motion should keep the center of Dorian off the South Carolina coast today, but a landfall could occur in North Carolina tonight or Friday, particularly across the Outer Banks.
  • Dorian will continue to bring hurricane force winds across portions of the eastern Carolinas (with 100+ mph wind gusts possible from Wilmington to the Outer Banks), heavy rain up to 15”, and a life-threatening storm surge up to 8 feet along the coast.
  • Several mandatory evacuations are in place in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic in association with Dorian. Here are links to state emergency management offices, which have the latest on any evacuations and shelters that are in place:
  • We are also tracking Tropical Storm Faxai and Typhoon Lingling which could have impacts this weekend in Tokyo and Seoul, respectively.

Dorian As Of Thursday Morning. Dorian re-strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane off the Southeast coast, and the system has now started to move to the north-northeast. Rain bands associated with Dorian are impacting areas from Georgia to North Carolina. As of the 8 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian had winds of 115 mph. The center of the system was 70 miles south-southeast of Charleston, SC, or 170 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, NC, and moving to the north-northeast at 8 mph.Peak wind gusts since midnight include 68 mph in Charleston, SC, and 64 mph at Federal Point in North Carolina. Over the past 24 hours, the Myrtle Beach area has received 4-5”+ of rain, with over 3” in Charleston.

Dorian Track. Dorian will continue to move in a north-northeast direction today and turn more to the northeast by tonight. This motion will continue to keep Dorian close to the coast of South Carolina throughout the day, with the storm moving near or over the North Carolina coast tonight into Friday. As we head into Friday, Dorian’s forward speed will increase, quickly moving the storm away from the Mid-Atlantic as we head into the weekend. The wind field associated with Dorian could still bring some impacts to the Cape Cod area as we head through Friday Night into Saturday. However, the overall motion of Dorian will bring the center of the storm toward Nova Scotia Saturday into Saturday Night.

Hurricane And Tropical Storm Alerts. Due to the continued and expected impacts of Dorian in the Mid-Atlantic, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings are in place this morning. In coastal areas, they are in place for the following areas:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border
* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA
* Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* North of Chincoteague VA to Fenwick Island DE
* Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point
* Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island
* Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA
* Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard MA

Across land areas, the following alerts are in place:

  • Hurricane Warnings: Charleston and Myrtle Beach (SC), New Bern, Morehead City, and Hatteras (NC).
  • Tropical Storm Warnings: Savannah (GA), Florence (SC), Fayetteville and Raleigh (NC), Norfolk and Virginia Beach (VA).
  • Tropical Storm Watches: Salisbury (MD), Hyannis and Nantucket (MA).

You can read hurricane local statements from local National Weather Service offices, which give a better idea of what local officials are expecting with Dorian: https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=usa&wwa=Hurricane%20Local%20Statement

Summary Of Threats. We will be watching the potential for heavy/flooding rains, storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and tornadoes with Dorian across portions of the Mid-Atlantic. Above is a quick summary of where some of the worst conditions for each of those threats will be, with more detailed information below.

Wind Threat

Tropical Storm Force Wind Timing. This graphic gives a good timing as to when winds could start to reach tropical storm force (39+ mph) with Dorian, which will start to make last minute preparations difficult ahead of the storm. Tropical storm force winds are already occurring across eastern South Carolina this morning and are expected to expand across eastern North Carolina throughout the day. Hurricane conditions will be possible along the South Carolina coast later this morning, and then across eastern North Carolina later today into tonight. Tropical storm force winds will be possible across areas in the Mid-Atlantic under Tropical Storm Warnings by tomorrow morning, and across Cape Cod Friday Night into Saturday.

Potential Peak Wind Gusts In The Carolinas. Destructive hurricane-force wind conditions (74+ mph) will be possible along and just inland across portions of eastern North and South Carolina over the next couple days as Dorian moves through the region. Wind gusts tonight into Friday could approach and top 100 mph for areas from Wilmington to the Outer Banks as the core of strongest winds surrounding the center of Dorian gets closer to the coast and makes landfall in North Carolina.

Potential Peak Wind Gusts Across Cape Cod. The strongest winds across Cape Cod will occur Friday Night into Saturday. Sustained winds of 35-45 mph are expected with gusts to 60 mph possible. This could cause some tree damage, blow around objects that aren’t secured, and bring the potential of power outages. Wind gusts will be stronger the farther southeast you are.

Storm Surge Threat


Above image from the Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment.

Dangerous Storm Surge. As water pushes toward the East Coast, there will be the threat of a dangerous surge of water inland to areas that are typically dry, especially if the surge of water coincides with high tide. The surge of water could be in advance of the arrival of strong winds anticipated with Dorian, and it is likely to be accompanied by large, destructive waves. Overall water heights (combining normal tide along with storm surge) of 6-10 feet above mean sea level could occur from near Charleston to Myrtle Beach northward toward Wilmington and the Morehead City and New Bern areas. If the peak water rises do coincide with high tide, we could see the following storm surge from Dorian in the eastern United States:

Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach SC...5 to 8 ft
Savannah River to Isle of Palms SC...4 to 7 ft
Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Lookout NC...4 to 7 ft
Cape Lookout NC to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers...4 to 6 ft
Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads...2 to 4 ft

Storm Surge Warnings. Due to the potential of storm surge flooding, Storm Surge Warnings are in place from the Savannah River to Poquoson, VA, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, and Hampton Roads.

Heavy Rain And Flooding Threat

Rain Potential. While rain is tapering off this morning across eastern Georgia, heavy rain will continue to fall across portions of the Mid-Atlantic through Friday. Some areas of eastern North and South Carolina could receive overall rain totals of 10-15”. This heavy rain will bring the potential of flooding along with it. Here’s a breakdown of potential rainfall amounts from the NHC through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas...6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches
Far Southeast Virginia...3 to 8 inches
Coastal Georgia...1 to 2 inches
Extreme southeastern New England...2 to 4 inches

Flash Flood Threat Continues. This heavy rain will cause the potential of flash flooding along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts over the next couple of days.

  • Today and tonight the greatest threat exists across portions of eastern North and South Carolina, where a High Risk of flooding is in place. 24-hour rain totals of at least 5-8” are possible across this area, which will lead to potentially life-threatening flash flooding.
  • On Friday another High Risk of flooding is in place associated with Dorian, this time over portions of the Outer Banks and southeastern Virginia. Additional heavy rain will be possible during this time period (especially in the morning hours) that will bring overall totals to a foot or more in spots, once again leading to the potential of life-threatening flash flooding.

Tornado Threat

Tornado Watches. As individual strong storms in the rain bands of Dorian reach land, some will be capable of producing tornadoes across portions of the Carolinas today. A Tornado Watch has been issued for areas like Myrtle Beach and Wilmington until 4 PM due to this threat. For areas like New Bern, Hatteras, and Fayetteville, the watch is in place until 7 PM.

Dorian Summary. Dorian continues to be a very dangerous hurricane, packing sustained winds of 115 mph in the core of the storm as of Thursday morning. This system will continue to bring multiple impacts to portions of the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple days, including storm surge up to 8 feet in some locations, rainfall amounts up to 15” that could bring flash flooding, potentially 100+ mph winds from Wilmington to the Outer Banks, and occasional tornadoes. The worst conditions will be expected through Friday across the region as Dorian quickly starts to pull away from the United States tomorrow. However, some wind and rain impacts will still be possible Friday Night into Saturday across Cape Cod due to the expansive wind field expected by that time in association with this storm. Hurricane Dorian continues to be a life-threatening weather event for portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts and facilities should be prepared for this storm as we go through the next 24-48 hours.

Tropical Storm Faxai and Typhoon Lingling. Out in the Western Pacific, we are also tracking two systems as we head into the weekend. Tropical Storm Faxai is expected to gradually strengthen over the next few days, becoming a typhoon by Saturday (local time) and becoming the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph by Sunday evening as the system approaches Japan. This storm will have to be watched for potential impacts in Tokyo late this weekend into early next week with the potential of strong winds and heavy rain. We are also tracking Typhoon Lingling, which had winds of around 130 mph as of Thursday evening. This storm will continue northward through the end of the week and into the weekend, gaining a little more strength in the next 12-24 hours before the storm starts to weaken. As the center of the storm moves west of Seoul Saturday local time, the storm could still have maximum sustained winds of around 95 mph. Winds will likely be less than that Saturday in Seoul but could still gust up to 60-65 mph, especially in the midday and afternoon hours, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
National Precipitation Since January 1st
 
Take a look at the precipitaiton across the nation since January 1st and note how many locations are above average so far this year. Some of the wettest locations have been in the Central US, where St. Louis is nearly 15" above average and off to its wettest start to any year on record. It's also nice to see folks in California are still dealing with a precipitation surplus thanks to a very wet start to 2019. However, the last several weeks have been very dry there.
 
US Drought Monitor
 
According to the US Drought Monitor, there a few locations across the country that are a bit dry, but there doesn't appear to be anything widespread or significant. However, areas in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest seem to a little bit more dry than others. We've also seen an uptick in the drought across the Southern Plains where severe and even extreme drought conditions have been popping up. 
 
8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, weather conditions will be wetter than average across much of the northern tier of the nation, especially across the Upper Midwest from September 12th - 18th. 
 
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook as we head into the middle part of the month looks warmer than average across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest. 


Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities

Here's the temperature outlook for the MSP Airport through the 3rd week of September, which shows up and down temps over the next couple/few weeks. Note that after Thursday's 'warmer' day, readings will fall quite a bit into the weekend with highs only warming into the 60s. We may see temps rebound to above average again next week, but according to the GFS, we may be stuck into the 70s through much of mid September. Stay tuned.

Hurricanes May Need a Better Rating Scale
By Paul Douglas

Meteorology, like all science, evolves and improves over time. Ted Fujita coined the F-scale for rating tornadoes, but it was improved in 2007 to better match wind speed estimates with observed damage.

The Saffir-Simpson Scale used to rate hurricanes (Category 1 to 5)  may be in need of a similar overhaul. Today it reflects wind speed, at a time when the vast majority of damage and deaths comes from the storm surge and inland flooding, often hundreds of miles from landfall. Stay tuned.

Dorian lashes the Outer Banks of North Carolina today before brushing Cape Cod, then slamming the Canadian Maritimes this weekend.

A fine Friday here at home gives way to a few generic showers this weekend, with temperatures cooler than average. Heavier T-storms next week accompany a warmer front - I still expect a couple days in the 80s by midweek.

By the way, think twice about an oceanfront vacation in September. Statistically, hurricanes are most likely to strike the U.S. coastline on or around September 10.
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and comfortable. Winds: N 8-13. High: 76.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: Calm. Low: 58.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase, PM showers. Winds: NE 3-8. High: 69.

SUNDAY: Showers slowly taper, drying out late. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 54. High: 66.

MONDAY: Heavier showers and t-storms. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 55. High: 68.

TUESDAY: Early puddles, then warm sunshine. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 59. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Elevated risk of showers and t-storms. Winds: NE 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 79.

THURSDAY: More t-storms in the area. Some heavy. Winds: E 10-15. Wake-up: 61 High: 75.
This Day in Weather History
September 6th

1977: An early morning thunderstorm drops 2 inch hail in McLeod County.

1922: A heat wave over Minnesota brings highs over 100 to southwest Minnesota. One of the hot spots is New Ulm with 105.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 6th

Average High: 76F (Record: 98F set in 1922)
Average Low: 57F (Record: 35F set in 1985)

Record Rainfall: 1.61" set in 1881
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 6th

Sunrise: 6:41am
Sunset: 7:41pm

Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 02 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 2 hour & 37 minutes
Moon Phase for September 6th at Midnight
1.2 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"These next several evenings – September 5, 6 and 7, 2019 – feature the moon and the solar system’s two largest gas giantplanets, Jupiter and Saturn. Given clear skies, you can’t miss the moon and Jupiter. The moon is the second-brightest celestial object, after the sun; Jupiter ranks as the fourth-brightest, after the planet Venus, which is in the sun’s glare this month. With Venus gone from our sky, there’s no way to mistake Venus for Jupiter in September 2019. Jupiter is simply the brightest starlike object visible. You’ll also find a reddish star shining close to Jupiter on the sky’s dome. It’s Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. Although Antares provides a prime example of a 1st-magnitude star, it nonetheless pales next to Jupiter. Jupiter, which is brighter than any star, is nearly 20 times brighter than Antares."

Average Tornadoes By State in September
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in September is quite a bit  across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 2 tornadoes, which is much lower than our average peak of in June (15). 
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,440 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through September 4th suggests that there have been a total of 1,440 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1195. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,760 tornadoes were reported.
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
High Temps on Friday will be quite warm across much of the southern and western US with temps running nearly +5F to +10F above average. Note that temps in the Southern Plains and the Dessert Southwest will likely warm into the 100s once again, which could be near record highs once again! Meanwhile, folks in the Northeast will be dealing with Dorian, which will help to keep clouds and areas of precipiation in place. This willl ultimately keep temps to below average readings for early September.
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week, which shows Hurricane Dorian lifting north along the East Coast with areas of heavy, flooding rains and storm surge that could cause inland flooding. This is still a potentially life-threatening storm that will bring hurricane force wind gusts to places along the East Coast through Friday. Meanwhile, another areas of heavier rain looks to develop in the Western US and could bring areas of heavier rain to the Upper Midwest by the weekend. 
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
Here's the 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, which suggests heavy rain along the East Coast as Hurricane Dorian lifts north through the end of the week. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fernand will push across northern Mexico with areas of heavy rain. Some of this moisture will make it into the Four Corners Region and perhaps even into the Central Rockies. There will also be another area of heavy rain across the Northern Rockies and High Plains with the potential of several inches of rain. The only spot that looks to stay mainly dry over the next 5 to 7 days will be the Southern Plains and the Lower Mississippi Valley.
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
"NASA astronaut snaps eerie Hurricane Dorian eye close-up"
 
"The International Space Station is tracking the fierce storm from orbit. Hurricane Dorian has devastated parts of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, astronauts on the International Space Station have been tracking the beast from orbit. One of the latest views is a sobering look straight into Dorian's eye. The hurricane arrived on the islands as a Category 5 monster over the weekend and stalled in place, battering the Bahamas with high winds, rain and catastrophic storm surges. It has now weakened into a Category 2 hurricane but is still wreaking havoc. NASA astronaut Nick Hague shared a close-up of Dorian's deep eye on Monday. "You can feel the power of the storm when you stare into its eye from above. Stay safe everyone!" he tweeted."
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"Here’s What It’s Like to Fly Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian"
 
"As Hurricane Dorian pounded the northwest Bahamas as a Category 5 over the weekend causing devastation across parts of the islands, NOAA and the US Air Force captured footage from inside the eye of the monster storm. Air Force Capt. Garrett Black, a meteorologist and hurricane hunter, shared imagery and footage captured while flying through Hurricane Dorian Sunday. In incredible photos and videos, the eye wall of Dorian is visible, with the sun shining brightly through a blue sky. “The storm itself, once we get into the eye, was incredible. It’s one really that I’ve never seen quite to that extent,” Black told CNN. “We had the giant cumulus towers surrounding us that gave us the same effect it felt like we were sitting in the center of a football stadium. Then we could also see the water at the surface and see how calm it was directly below us but could see off in the distance how large the waves were.”
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"Here Are Five Ways You Can Help People Impacted By Devastating Hurricanes"
 
"Hurricane Dorian, which has already killed five people and picked apart 13,000 homes in The Bahamas, is nothing short of a monstrosity. For some time, it was the strongest storm on the planet; it has weakened since then, but – as of Friday afternoon, ET – it is slowly creeping toward and along Florida’s eastern seaboard while expanding in size. Whether it is Dorian or another raging tropical cyclone, past or present, in the Pacific or the Atlantic, it is easy to feel helpless watching them barrel toward people barely able to defend themselves. There are, however, a few things you can do to help – some more obvious, some not – whether you live in the affected regions or you are on the other side of the planet. Here are just a handful. Pets are often left behind, or otherwise perish, during disasters. This isn’t simply a case of callous owners abandoning them without care in order to save their own skins – the reality, as I have previously reported, is far more complex than that. Government-level frameworks for pet rescues are far from rigid, sensible or effective. Researchers, digging into the stories of past disasters, are trying to work out the best ways in which to help owners keep their pets alive when disaster strikes, but it will take time before anything is adopted on a wider level and becomes fully functional and successful."
 
"Images Of Hurricane Dorian's Devastation In The Bahamas Are Stunning"
 
"Category 5 Hurricane Dorian stalled over Grand Bahama island for the better part of 24 hours this week, churning up storm surge, dumping two-and-a-half feet of rain and wreaking havoc with wind gusts approaching 200 miles per hour. The storm has claimed at least five lives in the Bahamas and done untold billions in damage, including the mangling of an estimated 13,000 homes. As the storm weakens slightly and finally begins to turn northwestand move away from the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis calls the aftermath "unprecedented." Disturbing video from the island shows that the surging Atlantic has completely overtaken a runway and is lapping at buildings at Freeport's Grand Bahama International Airport."
 
"Alaska’s Sea Ice Completely Melted for First Time in Recorded History"
 
"The country of Iceland has held a funeral for its first glacier lost to the climate crisis. The once massive Okjökull glacier, now completely gone, has been commemorated with a plaque that reads: “A letter to the future. Ok is the first Icelandic glacier to lose its status as a glacier. In the next 200 years all our glaciers are expected to follow the same path. This monument is to acknowledge that we know what is happening and what needs to be done. Only you know if we did it.” This reality is reverberating across the globe, far beyond Iceland. Even when no literal funeral is being held, we are, in a sense, witnessing an ongoing funeral for the world we once knew. July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth since record keeping began in 1880. Nine out of the 10 hottest Julys ever recorded have occurred since 2005, and July was the 43rd consecutive July to register temperatures above the 20th century average."
 
"'Disturbing': Europe Is Warming Much Faster Than Science Predicted"
 
"Summers in Europe are much hotter than they used to be and winters aren't nearly as cold as they once were. And, the continent is warming much faster than climate models had once projected. That is the disturbing takeaway from a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. This summer saw two unbearable heat waves blanket Europe. The second set new records for high temperature when the mercury hit 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit in Southern France. As the climate crisis worsens, Europe can expect extreme heat more frequently and with increased intensity, the researchers said in a press release put out by the American Geophysical Union. The European summer and winter are seeing hotter days. Extremely hot days have gotten 4.14 degrees Fahrenheit hotter on average, the study found. In the winter, extremely cold days warmed up by an average of 5.4 degrees F. The research analyzed nearly 70 years of temperatures from weather stations across Europe, dating back to 1950. The researchers found that more than 90 percent of stations showed a trend of global heating, as Environment 360 at Yale reported. When such a large number of weather stations report the same data, it's too high a percentage to be from natural variability."
 
"Here are the 7 most common mistakes people make during a hurricane"
 
"Hurricane season is here, and the forecast track shows Dorian, a Category 4 hurricane, making landfall in Florida on Labor Day. Residents are asked to start hurricane preparations, if they haven’t already, and to listen to local media, government and weather offices for updates regarding the storm, supplies and any potential evacuations. But, this is Florida. People don’t always follow directions. So, here are the most common misconceptions people have before, during and after a storm: I NEED TO BUY ALL THE FOOD AND WATER I CAN FIND While it’s always good to have an emergency stash, you don’t need to break the bank. FEMA and other experts suggest having at least a gallon of water per person for three days for drinking and sanitation purposes (you can use water to flush the toilet). You also don’t necessarily need to buy bottled water. Before the storm, use your tap water to fill empty, clean water bottles or other containers you may already have around the house. In terms of food, it’s typically recommended to have at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food."
 
"Why You Don’t Travel Into a Hurricane Zone"
 
"It’s that time of year again. There are cones of uncertainty, European models, ever-changing spaghetti-looking projections and very serious storms. We are entering peak hurricane season, and Mother Nature likes to remind us who is really in charge. This time, it’s Hurricane Dorian who has shook up the projections and gone from a tropical storm to a potentially serious hurricane in a short amount of time. I’m going to assume those who live in hurricane zones know what to do to prepare, but if not, NOAA’s National Hurricane Center has a great Hurricane Preparedness page to get you going. However, if you live outside of a typical hurricane zone, it can be very easy to not fully grasp the seriousness or exact timing of these storms. In part, that is because that information can change quickly, but also because hurricanes mean one thing if you have lived through a bad one and another if you haven’t. As someone who has lived through more than one hurricane — you do not want to travel into a storm. That sounds obvious, but otherwise intelligent and experienced travelers do it all the time. Here’s why you shouldn’t even consider it."
 
"How to Prepare for a Weather Emergency"
 
"Consumer Reports offers tips on choosing the best generator, protecting your family and pets, and more. With Hurricane Dorian targeting the Atlantic coast, now is a good time for people in the region to make sure they’re prepared for the worst. This storm also serves as a reminder for all of us to check our readiness for a weather emergency. Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 storm. In the U.S., Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are on alert. Heavy rains, flooding, and hurricanelike conditions are expected in the coming days. What to do? Consumer Reports offers a comprehensive guide on how to prepare for approaching storms. Here’s a rundown of what to do now.  How to Prepare: Get your home ready for evacuating. Mandatory evacuations are being weighed in Florida as the storm approaches. Know what to do to your home before you leave? Read more about preparing your home before evacuating ahead of a storm. Have a “go bag” ready. In addition to preparing your home, you should have a bag of essential items to take with you. Wondering what to put in it? Read more about what to include in a go bag."
 
"Most powerful hurricane in US history was a nameless storm that rocked Florida on Labor Day 1935"
 
"Folks in 1935, before weather satellites, Doppler radar, the internet and even television, didn't have that option. And on Labor Day that year, which also fell on Sept. 2, some 500 people lost their lives as the most powerful hurricane ever to make landfall in the United States ripped part of the Upper Florida Keys to shreds. That was about half of the population that lived in the area at the time. The storm was so powerful that it knocked a train – sent to evacuate some 400 World War I veterans working in the area – off the tracks. The unnamed storm – hurricanes didn't get names until 1950 – had sustained winds of 185 mph with gusts of 200 mph. Nearly every building on Upper Matecumbe Key was destroyed or mostly destroyed. Most of those who died drowned in storm surge estimated at 18-20 feet above sea level. Bodies continued to be discovered weeks after the storm passed. One woman was blown over 40 miles of open water to Cape Sable at the southern tip of the Everglades. When she was discovered, she was still clutching the body of her young son. Perhaps half of those killed were World War I veterans employed be the Federal Emergency Relief Administration, a Depression-era agency designed to provide work for the unemployed. They were in the Keys to help build the Overseas Highway to Key West. They were paid $30 a month, plus room and board."
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

