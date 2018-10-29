MIAMI — Hurricane Oscar has gained a little strength, but forecasters say the storm is curving away from land over the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Oscar was centered Monday morning about 620 miles (1,000 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda, with top sustained winds of about 80 mph (130 kph).

The storm was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters at the Miami-based hurricane center say Oscar has slowed down as it starts to turn north. By Tuesday, the storm is expected to be speeding north-northeast over open waters.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Oscar is the eighth hurricane of the six-month Atlantic hurricane season that ends Nov. 30.