MEXICO CITY — Major Hurricane Barbara is rapidly gaining strength as it pushes west-northwest over the Pacific Ocean.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), with higher gusts. That enters the range of a Category 4 hurricane.
The storm was centered about 1,060 miles (1,705 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula on Tuesday and it was advancing at 15 mph (24 kph).
The hurricane center forecasts look for the storm to strengthen further, but then weaken starting Wednesday.
More From World
World
Multiple walls collapse in India monsoon rains, killing 31
Heavy monsoon rains in western India caused at least four walls to collapse onto huts and city shanties, killing at least 31 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said Tuesday, as forecasters warned of more rain.
World
Arctic fox walks more than 2,700 miles from Norway to Canada
Norwegian researchers say an arctic fox has walked from northern Norway to Canada's far north, a distance of 4,415 kilometers (2,737 miles), in 76 days.
World
Sri Lankan PM opposes president's move to hang drug convicts
Sri Lanka's prime minister says he opposes a decision by the president to execute drug convicts, saying the country must conduct its affairs in a civilized manner.
World
Heatwave moves toward central and eastern Europe
As Serbia and the rest of the Balkans sizzled under scorching temperatures, an international group of experts tasked with assessing climate change warned that Europe faces the unappetizing prospect of more frequent and more intense heatwaves.
World
UK Tory contenders vow to scrap Irish border Brexit policy
The two contenders to be Britain's next prime minister both said Tuesday they would unblock the Brexit impasse by scrapping a contentious Irish border provision that has hamstrung efforts to approve a divorce agreement with the European Union.