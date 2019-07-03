MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Barbara is pushing across the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, but very far from land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) early Wednesday, and may have reached its peak intensity.
The storm was located about 1,995 miles (3,210 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). The forecast track would carry it roughly in the direction of Hawaii, but it's expected to dissipate over the weekend before reaching those longitudes.
