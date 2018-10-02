COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina residents are getting an extra 10 days to register to vote in November because of Hurricane Florence.
A judge Tuesday approved South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson's request to extend the deadline to register to Oct. 17. Registration was scheduled to end Sunday.
Wilson asked the deadline be extended because some voter registration offices and many roads were closed for days or weeks because of flooding from the storm which struck last month.
The decision applies across South Carolina and to both in-person and mail-in registration.
The State Election Commission didn't oppose the extension.
The general election is Nov. 6.
