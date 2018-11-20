MADISON, Wis. — Hunters killed thousands more deer on the opening weekend of this year's nine-day gun hunt than in 2017.

Department of Natural Resources data shows hunters killed 118,670 deer, up nearly 13 percent from last year.

The higher total comes despite fewer hunters in the woods. DNR data show about 774,300 people bought some form of deer license before opening day Saturday, down 2.5 percent from 2017. About 547,500 people bought some form of gun deer license, down from about 589,600.

DNR officials attributed the higher harvest numbers to excellent conditions, including snow cover.

The agency reported two hunters were shot on Sunday. One was hit in the foot during a drive and the other in the arm while he was working on his downed deer. He wasn't wearing blaze orange.