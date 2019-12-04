Stories compiled by Dennis Anderson:

David A. Lien of Colorado Springs is fond of a passage from a 2015 edition of Boundary Waters Journal that focused on deer hunting in and around the BWCA. He recalled it last week after shooting this 9-point buck in the Superior National Forest north of Grand Marais, Minn. — his hometown: “Deer hunting is not really about venison in the freezer or antlers on the wall. It is about a timeless and priceless love of the wild.’’ (Picture submitted by Stuart Osthoff).

Don Solorz, 91, of Wright County, shot this buck on opening weekend near Buffalo. He’s hunted deer for 80 years and he harvested this one while seated on a chair on private land.

Jacob Pearson’s first shot as a deer hunter connected with this 11-point buck on family land in New York Mills, Minn. Jacob, 14, already has made plans to hunt next season.

William Isaak, 14, of Maple Grove, shot this mature 8-point buck near Lake Vermilion. The 176-pound deer was taken down from a distance of 83 yards. It was William’s first deer ever.

Kate Spadgenske was sitting with her boyfriend in the woods near her home in Menahga, Minn., on Nov. 10 watching a video her brother, sitting nearby, made of a porcupine. She got buck fever when she saw this 10-point big boy appear. “Once we walked up to him I was in shock,’’ she said. “I had been hunting ‘horns’ for five years and finally got my big buck!’’

Send us your photos: E-mail deer photos to tony.kennedy@startribune.com. Include names of hunters, where the animal was harvested and other details, as well as a contact phone number.









