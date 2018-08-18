KAMAS, Utah — Utah authorities say a bow hunter suffered minor chest and leg injuries when he was attacked by a mountain lion that stalked him and his father before and after the attack.
Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman Phil Douglas says the attack happened Saturday in mountains near Kamas, east of Salt Lake City.
Douglas says conservation officers were sent to the scene and that a man and his dog were attempting to track the mountain lion so it can be euthanized if found because of the attack.
Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright says the wounded hunter declined medical attention because he wanted to continue hunting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Sheriff: Shooting at football game unrelated to school
Authorities say a shooting outside a Florida high school football game in which two men were wounded had nothing to do with school or the game.
Nation
Inmate runs crack cocaine operation from inside prison
A Rhode Island inmate has been running a crack cocaine distribution ring from inside prison.
Nation
'Misogynistic' quote in Houston middle school is removed after going viral
A sign at a Houston elementary and middle school that sparked criticism on social media has been removed.
Nation
Donation jar for slain girl's family stolen; woman arrested
Authorities say they have arrested a woman caught on video surveillance camera stealing a jar full of donations intended to help the family of a 7-year-old Florida girl slain in gun crossfire.
Nation
Right-wing, left-wing protesters face off in Seattle
Right-wing demonstrators gathered Saturday in Seattle for a "Liberty or Death" rally that drew counter-protesters from the left while dozens of police kept the two sides separated.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.