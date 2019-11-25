TOWN OF RUSSELL, Wis. — Lincoln County sheriff's officials say the death of a hunter during opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer season is apparently due to natural causes.
WSAW-TV reports authorities say the man was found unresponsive by other members of his hunting party Saturday about 1:30 p.m. in the Town of Russell. He was preparing to field dress a deer he had just shot when he collapsed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County coroner.
