RALEIGH, N.C. — Grace Hunter and Aislinn Konig scored 15 points apiece and No. 17 North Carolina State used a strong start to defeat Kent State 78-61 on Sunday.
Kiara Leslie had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth career double-double as the Wolfpack started 2-0 for the ninth-straight season. Konig was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, where the Wolfpack went 13 of 23 (56.5 percent) and shot 55 percent (29 of 53) overall.
Megan Carter led the Golden Flashes (0-2) with 22 points and seven rebounds.
N.C. State scored the first five points and, after a Carter 3-pointer, reeled off 10 points. The first quarter ended at 20-7 with Carter scoring all of Kent State's points. The Wolfpack added another 10-0 run in the second quarter with Konig hitting back-to-back 3s and it was 39-20 at the half.
N.C. State was 7 of 11 in the first quarter while the Golden Flashes were 2 of 14 and they didn't improve much in the second, going 3 of 11.
