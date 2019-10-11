A death investigation is underway after a hunter found a human body in the woods outside Mankato Thursday.
Deputies were called to the area northeast of Hwy. 83 and County Road 12 at 9:38 a.m. after the hunter reported finding the body, which appeared to have been there some time, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity and gender of the deceased person is not yet known, authorities said. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also are investigating.
STAFF REPORT
