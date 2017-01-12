After all that shoveling, you more than likely deserve to a) get out of the cold and b) treat yourself. Good thing that there’s plenty going on, from cocktail classes sure to warm your insides to traveling to some warmer locales around the world — at least in a culinary sense. And if winter is actually your thing, head to Prior Lake, where you can take a shot at yet another snowy sport — ice golf — while swilling and snacking, of course.

We’ve got the scoop on the indulging events in the Twin Cities during the next week, so open your calendars and read on.

Friday, Jan. 13

Farm to Table/ Vine to Glass: After kicking off Birdie’s new year with a new look, the Nighthawks offshoot will host a dinner featuring food and wines inspired by France’s Loire Valley. Small Lot MN will be curating the wine list. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. seating are $100.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Malone

Chef-tender at Constantine: Chef Jamie Malone has just a few things going on: She’s working to open the anticipated Brut, along with Erik Anderson; she took on a temporary gig at Minneapolis’ Grand Cafe, and now she’s slinging drinks alongside Constantine chef Mike DeCamp, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

7 Pillars of Cocktails at Lawless Distilling Co.: The distillery is hosting classes ($50 per person) focusing on the formulas and techniques taught in its own programs. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; buy tickets at squareup.com/store/lawless-distilling-company.

Friday, Jan. 20

Pha Khao, A pop-up: If you’re a fan of Asian cuisine, perhaps you already know that the Twin Cities doesn’t have any restaurants that specialize in Laotian food. And if you’re aware of that hole in the market, you’re probably also privy to the knowledge that Laotian food is seriously delicious. We’re talking dishes like coconut rice cakes filled with pork and green papaya salad topped with blue crab.

No, we’re not activating your drool sensors for no reason: There’s a feast of such bounty headed your way. Instagram star and YouTube sensation Christina Tia (her YouTube cooking channel is called House of X Tia), is pairing up with Ann Ahmed, the chef and owner of Lemongrass Thai Cuisine, to host a dinner inspired by their grandmothers. Diners at MidCity Kitchen in St. Paul will be seated on the floor around rattan pedestal tables and eating family-style. Tickets ($65, including alcohol) for Thursday have sold out but Tia has added 6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings on Friday, as well. Search for the event on brownpapertickets.com.

Monday, Jan. 23

“All That Jazz”: The swilling club at the Commodore in St. Paul has just announced its 2017 trophy winners, and now they’re holding a bash — for members ($35) and nonmembers ($40). Here’s what you can expect: a “robust” buffet, free dance lessons on how to do the Charleston as well as samples of the previous year’s winners — a last hurrah for the 2016’s. Oh, and extra points — and prizes — if you dress in 1920s-era duds. Buy advanced tickets at eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Meritage’s World Expo: Russell Klein, chef at the stellar St. Paul French brasserie, has had the opportunity to travel around the world, tasting foods from various cultures. Now he’s taking his diners on the journey, launching a six-week exploration of global cuisines. The trip starts in Japan, where guests will get to nosh on Tokyo-style pork ramen and green tea cake from Jan. 24-26. Later focuses include India (Jan. 31-Feb. 2), China (Feb. 7-9), Italy (Feb. 23-23), Greece (Feb. 28-March 2) and Morocco (March 7-9). Prices for the menus will range from $30 to $50 per person.

Oskar Blues Beer Dinner at Borough: Chef Mike DeCamp is creating a five-course dinner that will be paired with Oskar Blues Brewery beers, including Ten FIDY Bourbon Barrel Aged and Dale’s Pale Ale, among others. Tickets for the 6 p.m. meal are $75. Find tickets at jesterconcepts.com/events.

Saturday, Jan. 28

DeCamp

Ice Golf: Looking for something unique? This is your best bet. Charlie’s on Prior has opened its “Leinie Lodge” on Prior Lake, where you can park your skis and snowmobiles and warm up with something boozy and piping hot. If you’re seeking more adventure, bring your golf pals (eight or fewer), and hit the frozen links. Preregister (by Jan. 23) for $25 per person or pay at the door for $30 and receive a golf ball, T-shirt and a 16-ounce beer from Charlie’s. Go to business.priorlakechamber.com/events for more details.