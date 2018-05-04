NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A hungry bear broke into a California home and snacked on bread and fruit before sheriff's deputies were able to chase it away.
The Placer County sheriff's office posted a video of the bear inside the house on its Twitter account Thursday.
Bears are coming out of hibernation and deputies say this particular bear broke into a house at Northstar, North Lake Tahoe for groceries.
The homeowners called for help. In the video, the bear can be seen on a kitchen island.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: US Supreme Court won't block Georgia execution
The Latest on the state of Georgia's scheduled execution of Robert Earl Butts for a 1996 slaying (all times local):
National
Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats
Many rural residents living on an erupting volcano in Hawaii fled the threat of lava that spewed into the air in bursts of fire and pushed up steam from cracks in roadways Friday, while others tried to get back to their homes.
National
Indiana police officer fatally shot; suspect still at large
A police officer was shot to death Friday evening at a western Indiana apartment complex, and officers surrounded a building where they believe a suspect remains barricaded.
Variety
The Latest: Colorado State makes changes to campus tours
The Latest on ordeal of two Native American teens who were pulled from a Colorado State University admissions tour by police (all times local):
Variety
2 Romanian hackers extradited to Georgia in fraud case
Two computer hackers have been extradited from Romania on federal charges including wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, computer fraud and abuse, and aggravated identity theft.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.