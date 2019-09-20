1. Baking Betty’s

The star of the show at owner Emily Osterberg’s enterprise is the s’more-inspired cookie. The baked-on-the-premises selection ranges from classics (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin) to seasonal (caramel apple, pumpkin-chocolate chip), plus ice cream sandwiches. Gluten-free options, too.

392 West Market

2. Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken

The name says it all at this expanding-in-Minnesota chain, which also operates outlets in Uptown and Dinkytown. The headlining item is available in wings, drumsticks and boneless pieces that are sold in a number of moderately priced configurations and served with a variety of sauces. Sides include potstickers and popcorn shrimp.

372 South Avenue

3. Honour @ Fourpost

This collection of shops now has a food-and-drink component, a stylish coffee bar that stands apart from its Starbucks and Caribou brethren. Along with sweets, there’s a cheese selection ($6 each, or four for $20) from Cheese Brothers, a dozen prepackaged juices from Green Bee Juicery and a pleasant selection of teas.

S294 South Avenue