BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that plans were in place should the Hungarian troops need to be evacuated, which would take place "immediately" if Iraq pulls out of the agreement.
Hungary has been member of NATO since 1999 and currently has about 150 troops in Iraq's Kurdish region.
Hungarian troops are deployed in several international missions around the world, carrying out mostly tasks like peacekeeping and partnership building.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia
A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.
World
India takes envoys from 15 countries to visit Kashmir
Envoys from 15 countries including the United States arrived in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by New Delhi-based diplomats since the government stripped the region of its semi-autonomous status and began a harsh crackdown five months ago.
World
Pope warns of risks from US-Iran tensions in policy speech
Pope Francis warned Thursday that increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran are setting the stage for a broader conflict in the Mideast while jeopardizing efforts to rebuild Iraq.
World
Turkey says 4 of its soldiers killed in northeast Syria
Turkey's defense ministry says four Turkish soldiers have been killed in northeastern Syria.
World
Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal
Hungary's prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments.