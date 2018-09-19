BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's foreign ministry has summoned the Spanish ambassador over comments made by the Spanish foreign minister that labelled Hungary as xenophobic.

According to the Hungarian ministry, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell also said recently that there was no separation of powers in Hungary and no free press, describing the county as a "pseudo-democracy."

Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Levente Magyar said Wednesday that Borrell's comments were "offensive and harsh" and exceed an acceptable level of criticism in Europe.

Magyar said Borrell's statements about Hungary, which has very tough anti-immigration policies and was recently censured by the European Parliament due to its perceived violation of European values and the rule of law, were untrue.

He added that Borrell is scheduled to visit Budapest at the end of October.