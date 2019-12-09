Jim O'Shea and Dan Niland sat atop a bright blue mat inside a secured pedestrian plaza in Times Square on Saturday, playing cards as they prepared for the night ahead. Piles of pillows, yoga mats, sleeping mats and bags surrounded them.

O'Shea and Niland did not know what to expect as they prepared to sleep in one of four designated plazas in Times Square along with some 900 others to raise awareness about homelessness.

Although he would spend the night in a sleeping bag with no food as temperatures dipped to the mid-20s, O'Shea said that when he returned to his Upper West Side home Sunday morning, he would come back to a bed, shower and heat. "I can't ever relate to the helplessness and hopelessness of being truly homeless because I really do have those keys in my pocket, but at least for one night we are creating awareness to imagine what it'd be like sleeping outside," O'Shea, 54, said.

The gathering Saturday, called the World's Big Sleep Out, was organized by Josh ­Littlejohn, the owner of a chain of Scottish sandwich shops and an advocate for providing jobs, shelter and housing for people who need them. He described homelessness as a crisis that all countries have an obligation to address.

Thousands of people agreed to sleep outside overnight in at least 50 cities, including New York, London and New Delhi. Like many who take part in charity walks or runs, participants in Littlejohn's event have collected pledges for donations from supporters.

A bedtime story

In London, participants settleding in for the World’s Big Sleep Out at Saturday Dec. 7, 2019. Across the world sleepers are attempting to raise money for homeless charities.

In New York, actor Will Smith read a "bedtime story" to the crowd. There was star power in other major cities. musicians Jake Bugg and Tom Walker performed, and actress Helen Mirren read to participants in Trafalgar Square in London. Ziggy Marley, Ellie Goulding, Meghan Trainor and Sean Kingston entertained those taking part at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

The sleep out, Littlejohn emphasized, was "in no way an emulation of actually being homeless." But, he added, those who spend the night outside would "undoubtedly leave with a different sense of perspective and a heightened sense of compassion."

There are an estimated 3,900 homeless people living on New York City's streets. Just how dangerous such a life can be was underscored in October, when four homeless men were bludgeoned to death as they slept on the sidewalks of Chinatown in Manhattan. The accused killer, a 24-year-old man, was homeless himself.

Littlejohn has set a fundraising target of $50 million for his event. Half the money will go to nonprofits that deal with homelessness in the communities where the donations come from, like the Coalition for the Homeless in New York.

The other half is to go to charities around the world like UNICEF that help people displaced not only by extreme poverty, but also by armed conflict and natural disasters.