For the second time in about a month, hundreds of Minnesota students will walk out of their classrooms on Friday to push for stricter gun control measures — marking the 19th anniversary of the deadly Columbine High School shooting.

More than 2,100 walkouts are planned Friday across the U.S., according to the Connecticut high school organizers behind the national event.

From Northfield to St. Cloud, Minnesota students will join in, filing outside at 10 a.m. Friday to rally and hold 13 seconds of silence to honor the 12 students and one teacher killed in the Colorado shooting in 1999. And on the steps of the State Capitol, thousands of students are expected at a large rally from 1 to 4 p.m.

A group of parents got started early in Minneapolis Friday morning, showing up outside Barton, a K-8 school in south Minneapolis for a parent-led protest before classes started at 7:30 a.m.

Kari Scharff and Jodi Gruhn, who each have two boys at Barton, said that parents wanted to show their support for students who led their own protests on March 24. "This was our way to follow up with them and show them that we care about what they are going through and that we're listening and that we're taking action," Scharff said.

A group of Barton eighth-graders holding signs outside school said they appreciated their parents' action. "They have our back," said Ella Scott.

They said they were inspired by the March 24 march on the Capitol to keep pressing for more restrictions on who can buy guns.

"No teen with an underdeveloped frontal lobe should be in ownership of an AR-15," said Nadia Bierbaun.

Later Friday, Barton middle-school students plan to join students from other Minneapolis schools on buses to the Capitol for the larger rally.

"We can't just give this up," said Caleb Stipkovits.

"We don't have to go to school scared," said Ben Jaeger, a student at Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis, who is helping lead the newly formed local group, Students Demand Action. "It lets legislators know we're not going away. They know November is coming and we're all going to turn 18 very soon."

Students from across the state and country have continued to pressure policymakers to step up gun control measures two months after the Parkland, Fla., shooting that killed 17 students and staff. At Friday's rally, students will hand out voter registration cards.

So will students at Highland Park High School in St. Paul, where about 200 students are expected to walk out of class at 10 a.m. Friday and spend the day writing letters to legislators to take action on gun control. The students even reserved portable toilets for the big grass roots, unsanctioned school event — the third time in about a month students there have left class to take action on gun violence.

"We wanted to give students something they could do to make an impact themselves," Highland Park sophomore Isabella Vazquez said. "It makes more of a statement."

At 15, Vazquez was born after the Columbine massacre, but she said she still grew up hearing about the deadly shooting that shook the nation. Nearly two decades later — and now after an even deadlier shooting in Parkland — she said her generation has had enough.

"I'm so grateful I have the opportunity to speak up about this," she said. "We're all kind of fed up with this ... all the inaction that's happened since Columbine."

The St. Paul students will hold 13 seconds of silence for the Columbine victims and 17 seconds of silence for the Parkland victims, and then put up 30 balloons to honor them all.

In Colorado, Columbine students will not be walking out on Friday, instead holding a traditional day of service to commemorate the tragedy.

Pressing forward

In Minnesota, while some students have chosen not to participate in walkouts, disagreeing with the politicized stance, hundreds of other students have led protests at schools big and small since Parkland.

In March, students rallied at the State Capitol and walked out of school, part of a nationwide protest demanding stricter gun laws. Some Minnesota students even traveled to Washington, D.C., for the national March for Our Lives demonstration, organized by the Florida teens, while a crowd of 20,000 people gathered back in St. Paul.

Statewide, schools reported a surge in school threats after Parkland. There's been two deadly school shootings in the state in recent history. In 2003, a 15-year-old boy shot and killed two students at Rocori High School in Cold Spring, Minn., and in 2005, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed seven people at Red Lake High School after killed two others on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Now, after Parkland, Minnesota students say they want to keep the momentum going to push for change to prevent future tragedies. Students Demand Change plans to lobby at the State Capitol on Monday.

"The ubiquity of gun violence in this country is ridiculous," said Carleton College student Carrie Kisicki, 18, who is organizing a rally at her school on Friday and launching a Students Demand Action chapter. "People need to be reminded periodically that this is worth fighting for."

Twitter: @kellystrib