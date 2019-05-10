– The new nurse arrived at the intensive-care unit of Delmenhorst hospital with a solid letter of reference, describing him as someone who worked "independently and conscientiously." In a crisis, it said, he reacted "with consideration" and was "technically correct."

It gave no indication that officials at his former hospital in Oldenburg, Germany, had grown deeply suspicious about the number of deaths while the nurse, Niels Högel, was on duty. Or that they had barred him from contact with patients and effectively pushed him out.

Before long, similar suspicions arose at Delmenhorst. Within four months, a patient, Brigitte A., died under his care. Others, Hans S., Christoph K. and Josef Z., followed. All were identified with only a last initial under German privacy laws.

Today, Högel, 42, is considered the most prolific serial killer in the history of peacetime Germany, and perhaps in the world. Officials suspect that as many as 300 patients may have died by his hand over five years starting in 2000.

Still, it took more than a decade for a full investigation by the authorities, who exhumed more than 130 bodies in Germany, Poland and Turkey as they struggled to define the scope of his crimes. Högel has admitted to killing 43 people, has not ruled out killing 52 others and has denied killing five.

The number of killings and the amount of time it took for suspicions surrounding his actions to come to light have raised uncomfortable questions for Germany, including whether the same deference to hierarchy and predilection for procedure that once facilitated Nazi-era crimes allowed Högel to kill uninterrupted for so long.

"If it is possible that in Germany more than 300 deaths over 15 years can be swept under the carpet, what else is possible?" said Christian Marbach, whose grandfather was a victim of Högel. "What does it take for people in Germany to stand up and pay attention?"

Marbach now speaks at nursing schools about the moral questions raised by Högel's case.

According to Frank Lauxtermann, the only former colleague who testified openly about working alongside Högel, "A culture of looking away and keeping your head down" ultimately shielded the suspect.

Högel is serving a life sentence for murdering two patients and playing a role in the killing of four others. The current trial is his third since 2006.

This time, he faces charges of killing 100 more patients — 36 at the main clinic in Oldenburg and 64 others after he transferred to Delmenhorst.

The presiding judge, Sebastian Bührmann, has ordered eight of Högel's former colleagues to be investigated on perjury because of suspicion that they lied to the court or withheld evidence in the current trial to cover up lapses.

Revelations of apparent negligence by the hospital authorities have already led to other criminal investigations. Two doctors and two head nurses from the Delmenhorst hospital were charged with manslaughter. Högel is expected to testify at their trial after the court reaches a verdict in his case, expected in June.

Former colleagues from Högel's early days as a nurse said he had quickly made a name for himself as someone who could handle the pressure of life-or-death situations.

In reality, prosecutors say, he created situations in which life and death rested in his own hands.

He administered overdoses of drugs that caused cardiac arrest so that he could rush back and try to revive patients heroically. His colleagues called him "Resuscitation Rambo" and rewarded his skill with a necklace made of injection tubes, which he wore with pride.

Of 411 deaths at the Delmenhorst hospital during the three years he worked there, 321 occurred during or just after his shifts, records show. The authorities do not know how many patients he may have killed.

Dr. Karl-Heinz Beine, a leading German neurologist and head doctor of psychiatry at St. Marien Hospital in Hamm, said the nurse appeared to be driven by narcissism and a need to fill a deep lack of self-worth.

It was not until June 2005 that Renate T., a fellow nurse in Delmenhorst, took further action after discovering Högel standing over a lung cancer patient, Dieter Maass. His life support system had been switched off, and in the trash lay four empty vials of medication not prescribed for him. She quickly took a blood sample and sent it for tests.

The next day, the patient was dead.

When the test results showed a dangerously high dose of heart medication, the doctor and nurse in charge met to discuss the situation. But they let Högel finish his shift.

In those hours, Renate Röper, 67, became his final victim.

Bührmann opened the current trial with a moment of silence to honor the victims. At times, the proceedings have seemed more like a truth commission than a criminal trial.

"The purpose of this trial is to provide answers for the family members whose loved ones died, to help them to understand how and why," Bührmann told a witness.

But Mariya Tüter, 47, expects more. Three years ago, the police told her they suspected that her husband, Adnan, might have been murdered by Högel. Since then, she has struggled with depression and, at times, even to go to the supermarket.

"Until this happened, I saw doctors as people who did the right thing; they were there to be trusted," she said. "But in this case, they swept everything under the carpet. I finally want justice to be served."