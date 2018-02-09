Gallery: A "Rest in Roast Beef" sign was placed near the now-closed Uptown Arby's.

Gallery: Ashley LeMay, of St. Paul, spray painted "Rest in Roast Beef" signs that she would place up against the now-closed Uptown Arby's before the start of Friday night's candlelight vigil.

Gallery: Vigil goers began to gather near the location of the former Uptown Arby's sign Friday night.

Gallery: Candles in Arby's paper bags were placed around a cowboy hat outside the now closed Uptown Arby's Friday night.

Gallery: From left, Karen DeVries, of Minneapolis, Lisa Schlepuetz, of Apple Valley and Mike Butler, of Bloomington, posed for a selfie in front of a projected Arby's sign that was placed in the location of the old Arby's sign before Friday night's vigil. .

Gallery: Matthew Felland held a candle and a "Rest in Roast Beef" sign as he took part in a vigil outside the now-close Uptown Arby's Friday night.

Gallery: From left, Josh Nelson, of Crystal, Toby Sands, of New Hope, and Peter Holmquist, of Edina, belted out the words of an Arby's themed "Danny Boy" song written for Friday night's vigil.

Gallery: Heather Milovac, of St. Paul, took part in a procession that marched through the now-closed Uptown Arby's drive through during Friday night's vigil.

Gallery: Candles were left in the snow in front of the now-closed Uptown Arby's Friday night.

Gallery: A projected Arby's logo was put in place of the original Uptown Arby's sign for Friday night's vigil.

Gallery: Chloe Bosak , of Andover, fire danced in front of a projected Arby's logo that was put in place of the recently-removed sign.

Up to 100 Arby’s fans gathered Friday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood to hold a tongue-in-cheek candlelight vigil for a much-loved cowboy hat sign.

The sign has stood at the now-closed Arby’s at 1116 W. Lake St., which recently closed after 50 years.

A Facebook events page has been set up about the vigil. Organizer Noah Hevey said on Facebook that several hundred people plan to attend.

The sign's image was projected on the closed eatery, which was a popular place for selfies.

Another participant, Ashley LeMay of St. Paul, spray painted “Rest in Roast Beef” signs that she placed up against the building. Meanwhile, some of the candles included those put inside Arby's bags.

Here is a glimpse of how the vigil was noted on social media:

STAFF REPORT