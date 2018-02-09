Up to 100 Arby’s fans gathered Friday in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood to hold a tongue-in-cheek candlelight vigil for a much-loved cowboy hat sign.
The sign has stood at the now-closed Arby’s at 1116 W. Lake St., which recently closed after 50 years.
A Facebook events page has been set up about the vigil. Organizer Noah Hevey said on Facebook that several hundred people plan to attend.
The sign's image was projected on the closed eatery, which was a popular place for selfies.
Another participant, Ashley LeMay of St. Paul, spray painted “Rest in Roast Beef” signs that she placed up against the building. Meanwhile, some of the candles included those put inside Arby's bags.
Here is a glimpse of how the vigil was noted on social media:
