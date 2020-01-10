Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night in Waseca to express support for a city police officer shot in the head late Monday while pursuing a suspect.
Officer Arik Matson, 32, of Freeborn, remained hospitalized at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on Thursday night.
The suspect, Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and one count of possessing ammunition or a firearm after conviction of a crime of violence.
The vigil was held outside the Waseca Public Safety Building. Those in the crowd, which included many children, held candles and flags as they heard from the city’s mayor and Matson’s pastor.
STAFF REPORT
