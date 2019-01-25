BERLIN — Hundreds of people are marching in downtown Vienna in a protest against the far right.

Austria's APA news agency reported Friday that demonstrators carried signs with slogans directed against the coalition government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservatives and his right-wing coalition partner Freedom Party.

The "offensive against the right" march under the motto "don't let Nazis govern" was timed to coincide with an annual gala event in Vienna organized by the Freedom Party.

There were no immediate reports of any violence or arrests.

Kurz has moved his traditionally centrist party to the right, particularly on the issues of migration and Muslims, but has avoided the inflammatory rhetoric of the Freedom Party, which itself has publicly disassociated itself from decades of covert anti-Semitism, but continues to attract a neo-Nazi fringe.