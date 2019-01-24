SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.
The society posted on Twitter that officers were called to the apartment in the Rancho Bernardo section on Wednesday morning and found most of the birds flying freely in "unsanitary conditions."
Sgt. Laurel Monreal says it is "extremely sad" to see animals living like this.
The birds were placed in boxes and taken for medical evaluations. They'll be quarantined while officials check for diseases.
Police are investigating the man who lives in the apartment.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns
General Mills is voluntarily recalling some bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour because of salmonella concerns.
Variety
National Comedy Center to display Kovacs material
The National Comedy Center will give the public its first glimpse of creative papers and artifacts that belonged to the late comedian Ernie Kovacs.
Variety
Humane Society rescues 84 cockatiels from apartment
The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.
National
Iranian TV anchor held as witness is released from US jail
A prominent American-born anchorwoman on Iranian state television who was held in the U.S. as a material witness was released from jail Wednesday evening.
Variety
New lounge in old La Belle Vie spot pays homage to top bartenders of the Twin Cities
The famous lamb burgers are back, too.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.