The Animal Humane Society (AHS) has landed a $3 million gift, the largest donation in the 142-year history of the Golden Valley-based organization.

The society on Friday announced the gift from Kendrick Melrose, former chairman and CEO of Bloomington-based Toro Co.

“This generous gift recognizes the important place animals hold in our lives and our communities — and it will help us advance the way we protect and care for animals in need for decades to come,” AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon said in a statement.

The donation will support the eventual construction of a new adoption and animal care campus in St. Paul, Dixon said.

Melrose, a longtime AHS supporter, gave a previous gift to establish the Melrose Animal Clinic in Golden Valley, which has helped AHS sterilize more than 90,000 animals and also supports two low-cost public veterinary centers that serve the pets of people in need.