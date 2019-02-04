– Human rights groups called Monday for a United Nations investigation into China's mass detention of Muslims in the western region of Xinjiang, seeking to galvanize an international response to allegations of widespread abuses.

The rights organizations, presenting the issue as a test of the U.N. Human Rights Council's credibility, urged it to set up an international fact-finding mission during its session that starts at the end of February.

"The magnitude of abuses allegedly occurring in Xin­jiang demand uncompromising scrutiny," said Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch was joined by Amnesty International, the Geneva-based International Service for Human Rights and the World Uyghur Congress, a Munich-based group representing the Uighur ethnic group.

Investigations by academics and journalists over the past year have exposed a campaign that has swept around 1 million people, mostly Uighur Muslims, into indefinite detention in an expanding network of secretive re-education camps.

Chinese authorities, invoking what they called the threat of terrorism, have also carried out a crackdown on Muslims that has targeted religious practice and customs. Officials have banned beards, religious instruction of children and even the granting of names with religious connotations to children.

Underpinning the campaign has been a surveillance program involving widespread installation of facial recognition technology, collection of DNA samples and deployment of thousands of additional security personnel.

"Xinjiang has become an open-air prison — a place where Orwellian high-tech surveillance, political indoctrination, forced cultural assimilation, arbitrary arrests and disappearances have turned ethnic minorities into strangers in their own land," said Kumi Naidoo, secretary-general of Amnesty International.

China initially responded to reports of mass incarceration of Muslims by issuing blanket denials, but its position changed after a U.N. panel monitoring religious equality expressed its alarm in August.

Defending its record at the Human Rights Council in November, China brushed aside allegations of mass detentions and abuses as politically motivated, presenting its camps as vocational training centers designed to improve the economic prospects and living standards of China's minorities.