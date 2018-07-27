Human encroachment is pushing wild mammals all over the globe to increasingly become creatures of the night, moving their daytime activities toward the darker hours, a study finds.

This day-to-night shift, described in the journal Science, could have a host of implications for the health and survival of these species — and the structure of their ecosystems as a whole.

Humans have affected about 75 percent of the world’s land surface, researchers say — and as animals have been trapped in these shrinking parcels of pristine land, they’ve had to adapt to living near cities and human activity. For example, scientists have found that some birds have had to change the frequency of their songs around urban environments.

But lead author Kaitlyn Gaynor, a wildlife ecologist and Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Berkeley, wondered whether mammals were not just getting displaced in space, but also in time — if they were changing their routines to avoid humans.

That question has been hard to answer until the recent advent of technologies, such as satellite and GPS telemetry or camera traps, scientists said.

Gaynor and her colleagues put together a meta-analysis of 76 papers on 62 different species studies spanning six continents.

They focused on medium- and large-sized mammals, partly because these animals need a lot of space, have more potential to interact with humans, and are behaviorally very flexible.

Gaynor found that animals that lived in areas with high human activity were shifting to more nocturnal activity by a factor of 1.36. (For example, this meant that an animal that used to spend 50 percent of its active time at night would see that share rise to 68 percent.)

“We expected to find a trend towards increased wildlife nocturnality (across) species, but we were surprised by just how consistent the results were,” Gaynor said. The trend held across continents, habitats, types of animals, and even types of human activity.