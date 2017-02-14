Hugh Jackman has been treated for skin cancer again, the “Logan” star announced on Instagram on Monday.

“Another basal cell carcinoma,” Jackman wrote in a post featuring a photo of a bandage on his nose. “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen”

This is not the first time Jackman has posted about battling skin cancer. He first announced the diagnosis on Twitter in 2013. He has since shared photos of his treatment on Instagram multiple times, warning his fans to wear sunscreen.

“Please don’t be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!” Jackman wrote in 2013.

He previously spoke to People about his skin cancer in 2015, attributing the disease to his upbringing in Australia.

“It’s always a bit of a shock just hearing the word ‘cancer,'” he told the magazine. “Being an Australian it’s a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it.”

“I go every three months for check-ups,” he said. “It’s the new normal for me. My doctor says I’ll likely have more, and if that’s your cross to bear in life, you should be so lucky.”