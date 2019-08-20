ST. LOUIS — Dakota Hudson and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, and Paul DeJong homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Monday night in a series opener between NL Central contenders.

Yasmani Grandal's ground-rule double with two outs in the eighth inning off Giovanny Gallegos was Milwaukee's only hit. Hudson was lifted with two outs in the seventh after throwing 111 pitches, and Andrew Miller got four outs for his fifth save.

St. Louis increased its division lead to a half-game over the idle Chicago Cubs. Third-place Milwaukee is three games back.

Hudson (12-6) matched a career high with seven strikeouts and walked four.

Milwaukee's best chance for a hit against Hudson came in the sixth when Trent Grisham hit a hard grounder up the middle. DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham at first base.

Hudson has completed seven innings twice in his two-year major league career. The 24-year-old right-hander threw six sharp innings in a 6-0 victory at Kansas City in his previous start. Before that, he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 11 2/3 innings during a three-start span.

St. Louis scored twice in the fifth off starter Zach Davis (8-6), who pitched five innings.

NATIONALS 13, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Asdrúbal Cabrera hit the last of Washington's four homers and drove in five runs, and three relievers combined for 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in a rout of Pittsburgh.

Adam Eaton, Matt Adams and Trea Turner also homered for the Nationals.

Adams added two doubles and had four RBIs. Juan Soto had four of Washington's 15 hits and walked, reaching base in all five plate appearances.

Javy Guerra (2-1) pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings in relief of Joe Ross, who departed in the fourth inning. Kyle McGowin and Tanner Rainey finished the four-hitter with one inning each for Washington's 11th shutout of the season.

The Nationals scored four runs off Trevor Williams (5-6) in each of the first two innings. Williams was charged with eight runs — six earned — while giving up six hits and three walks.

MARINERS 9, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tom Murphy homered twice and drove in four runs, Austin Nola also went deep and had three RBIs, and Seattle beat Tampa Bay.

Murphy had three hits and a walk, including a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the fifth. He has 15 homers in 52 games. Nola had a two-run homer during a four-run second off Rays two-way player Brendan McKay (2-3) and had an RBI single in the fourth.

Marco Gonzales (13-10) went five innings, giving up three runs and five hits to get the win.

Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows homered for Tampa Bay, which is 2-2 on a six-game homestand against Detroit and Seattle. The Rays had their lead over Oakland for the second AL wild card cut to one game.

PADRES 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Francisco Mejía hit a solo homer off the foul pole, Manny Machado had an RBI single in the first inning, and San Diego held on to beat Cincinnati.

Kirby Yates escaped a bases-loaded threat in the ninth to save San Diego's third straight win and earned his 36th save in 39 chances.

Trevor Bauer (10-10) recovered from one of the worst outings of his career by giving up three runs and fanning 11 in seven innings.

San Diego is three homers shy of the club record of 189 from 2017.

Freddy Galvis' homered and Josh VanMeter had an RBI single for the Reds.

Luis Perdomo (2-3) fanned four in two innings for the win.

ROYALS 5, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini homered on successive pitches in the seventh inning and Kansas City stretched Baltimore's latest losing streak to eight games.

Kansas City (45-80) won for the sixth time in its last 22 games, and Baltimore (39-86) absorbed its 13th loss in 14 games.

Orioles starter John Means (8-9) kept Kansas City hitless until Lopez led off the sixth inning with a single to spark a three-run uprising.

Jorge Lopez (2-7) allowed one run and two hits over five innings and Ian Kennedy recorded his 22nd save.

Jonathan Villar and Rio Ruiz homered for Baltimore.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel had two hits and drove in two runs as Houston built a lead with a big first inning and held on to defeat Detroit.

The Astros jumped on Detroit starter Edwin Jackson (3-6) for four runs in the first inning.

Yordan Alvarez and Robinson Chirinos also drove in runs for the Astros on a night shortstop Carlos Correa left after the first inning with back discomfort.

Ronny Rodriguez and Travis Demeritte homered for Detroit. Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera had two hits and drove in a run before he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the fifth inning. Manager Ron Gardenhire was also ejected in that inning.

Roberto Osuna earned his 28th save as the Astros won their second straight after losing five in a row.

Houston starter Wade Miley (12-4) allowed a season-high 10 hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings to win his sixth straight decision. He struck out eight without a walk.

WHITE SOX 6, TWINS 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer in a four-run second inning, helping Iván Nova and Chicago beat Minnesota.

Nova (9-9) allowed 10 hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings, with both runs scoring among Minnesota's first three batters of the game. Alex Colomé worked a rocky ninth for his 24th save in 25 chances.

Kyle Gibson (11-6), who retired 10 straight batters at one point, surrendered five runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Jorge Polanco hit his 18th homer for the Twins.