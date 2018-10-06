BURNLEY, England — Huddersfield moved off the bottom of the English Premier League standings after drawing with Burnley 1-1 on Saturday.
Christopher Schindler's first league goal tied the score in the 66th minute, and ended up giving visiting Huddersfield only its third point in the league.
Huddersfield was the more impressive side, though it took almost an hour for it to turn dominating possession into a shot on target.
Burnley, seeking a third straight win, scored in the first half through Sam Vokes, who could face retrospective disciplinary action for an elbow on Schindler.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
Local 'Daddy! I found a sword!' Minnesota girl pulls 1,500-year-old pre-Viking era artifact from Swedish lake
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Fresh off win, Blaney tries to move in NASCAR title hunt
Ryan Blaney kept the party rolling from his first win this season long enough to stimulate business at his favorite bar. He soaked in the celebration from his checkered flag on the roval at Charlotte. Now he hopes to stamp himself a contender in the next round of NASCAR's playoffs.
Golf
Dunhill leader Hatton poised to match Woods' Euro Tour feat
Tyrrell Hatton of England is on course to become the first golfer since Tiger Woods 11 years ago to win the same European Tour event three years running.
Wild
Wild's Granlund ready for 400th NHL game
The Vegas Golden Knights, last season's surprise Stanley Cup finalist, are at the X on Saturday for the Wild's home opener and Mikael Granlund's 400th career game.
MN United
Everton win 2-1 at Leicester thanks to Sigurdsson stunner
Iceland playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a contender for English Premier League goal of the season to help Everton beat 10-man Leiceser 2-1 on Saturday.
MN United
Dier leads Tottenham past 10-man Cardiff 1-0 in EPL
England midfielder Eric Dier struck his first club goal in 18 months as Tottenham made it three victories in as many Premier League matches by defeating 10-man Cardiff 1-0 on Saturday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.