– HUD Secretary Ben Carson on Tuesday defended the Trump administration's proposal to purge undocumented immigrants — and their U.S.-born children — from government subsidized housing, citing the yearslong waiting list of millions of "legal citizens."

"It seems only logical that taxpaying American citizens should be taken care of first," Carson said during a 3½-hour congressional hearing on oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. "It's not that we're cruel, mean-hearted. It's that we are logical. … You take care of your own first."

Democratic lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee expressed concern about the proposed rule. An internal agency analysis found that it could put as many as 55,000 children who are legal U.S. residents or citizens at risk of eviction and homelessness.

Carson urged Congress to come to an agreement to overhaul immigration policies rather than thwart HUD's plan to require every family member living in subsidized housing be of "eligible immigration status."

"If you read the rule carefully, you will see it provides a six-month deferral if they have not found another place to live," Carson said. The deferral could be renewed twice, for a total of 18 months — "enough time for Congress to engage in comprehensive immigration reform."

"Congress has a responsibility for making the laws that govern this," Carson said.

Current rules bar undocumented immigrants from receiving federal housing subsidies but allow families of mixed-immigration status to live together as long as one person — such as a child born in the United States — is eligible. Carson acknowledged that undocumented immigrant parents do not get housing subsidies. HUD-subsidized rent is prorated to cover only eligible residents.

"The concept of prorating makes no sense in this context," he said. "I call it giving aid and assistance to people who are here illegally."

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, said she is "troubled by Secretary Carson's recent cruel proposal to terminate housing benefits for families with mixed immigration status. … The Trump Administration's proposal puts mixed-status families at risk of being evicted, separated, and left homeless."

Democrats are considering legislation to block the proposal.

HUD's analysis of the proposal, pushed by White House adviser Stephen Miller, found that the rule would displace more than 55,000 children who are legal U.S. residents or citizens.

The HUD analysis, written by career staffers, concluded that the proposal would reduce the number of families being served — contrary to the administration's stated goal of moving more families off the yearslong waiting lists for housing assistance.