VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is expected to be back in court to set a date for the start of her extradition hearings.

Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei's founder on Dec. 1 on a U.S. extradition warrant.

Meng Wangzhou is accused of lying to banks about the company's dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions.

China was infuriated by the arrest and has since detained two Canadians and stopped importing Canadian canola in an apparent retaliation.

Canada's Department of Justice says Wednesday's court hearing will focus mainly on setting key court dates as part of the next steps in the extradition process.

Meng's lawyer said at a prior appearance that the case against Meng is politically motivated. The U.S. and China are in trade talks.